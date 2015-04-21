* Wheat curbed by U.S. rain relief, improving Russia outlook

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 21 Chicago corn futures fell for a second session on Tuesday after a government report showed U.S. farmers made progress in planting as weather turned drier in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat edged lower on favourable conditions in the United States, plus an improved harvest outlook in Russia. Soybeans eased after a five-session rally linked to positive demand sentiment.

A firm dollar curbed U.S. grain and oilseed prices as it underscored stiff export competition from ample supplies elsewhere in the world.

Chicago Board of Trade May corn had dropped 1.0 percent to $3.74-1/4 a bushel by 1243 GMT.

May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.98 a bushel. Soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $9.75-3/4.

"Weather forecasters continue to forecast improving conditions for fieldwork a week out," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients.

In its weekly crop progress report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that 9 percent of the corn crop in the top 18 producing states was planted as of Sunday.

This was up from 2 percent the previous week although lagging the five-year average of 13 percent.

Limited rain forecast until the weekend could also let growers continue to make headway in corn planting.

"A few very light showers scatter near the Ohio River tonight/tomorrow, but the bulk of the Midwest is otherwise dry until at least later on Friday," the Commodity Weather Group said in a daily note on Tuesday.

An outbreak of bird flu in the United States, meanwhile, is raising concerns as this could potentially reduce demand for feed ingredients such as corn and soymeal.

Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, found a lethal strain of bird flu in millions of hens at an egg-laying facility on Monday, the worst case so far.

Wheat prices were capped by the return of moisture in dry parts of the U.S. Plains, with more showers expected this week.

The USDA's report showed that U.S. winter wheat conditions held steady, with 42 percent of the crop rated good to excellent. This missed an average trade estimate of 44 pct but halted a recent decline due to dryness.

Improving crop conditions in Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, are also capping international prices.

The country is likely to harvest between 54 million and 59 million tonnes of wheat in 2015, consultancy IKAR said on Monday, up from 52-57 million tonnes previously expected.

