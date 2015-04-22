SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. corn dropped for a third straight session on Wednesday, with prices hovering near their lowest in a week on expectations of rapid planting and after the U.S. government confirmed the worst case so far in an outbreak of bird flu. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.71-1/2 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit a near one-week low of $3.71-1/4 a bushel. * Front-month soybeans eased 0.23 percent to $9.73 a bushel, after closing down 0.23 percent on Tuesday. * Front-month wheat dropped 0.1 percent to $4.99-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent the day before, when prices marked their highest since April 13 at $5.06-1/2 a bushel. * Corn has been under pressure as the spread of avian influenza in the U.S. poultry sector stokes concerns about slowing grain demand. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday confirmed a lethal strain of bird flu affecting millions of hens at an egg-laying facility in Iowa, the worst case so far in an outbreak that has reached about a dozen states. * Corn also fell on forecasts for benign weather in the U.S. crop belt this week that should promote fieldwork. * The USDA said corn planting was 9-percent complete by Sunday in the 18 top-producing states, behind the five-year average of 13 percent. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed modest losses early in Asia on Wednesday, while the other major currencies drifted in familiar ranges with investors seemingly lacking enough conviction to break to new ground. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia announced the end of its military campaign in Yemen, easing tensions in the Middle East, and traders expected another weekly build in U.S. crude stockpiles. * U.S. stocks were a mixed bag on Tuesday, with the Dow ending lower after a handful of uninspiring earnings reports, while the Nasdaq closed near a record high following a proposed biotech merger. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Feb 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Apr 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Mar Grains prices at 0119 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 499.75 -0.50 -0.10% +0.30% 508.89 40 CBOT corn 371.50 -1.50 -0.40% -1.72% 381.31 36 CBOT soy 973.00 -2.25 -0.23% -0.46% 971.26 55 CBOT rice $10.23 $0.00 +0.00% +0.64% $10.86 38 WTI crude $56.32 -$0.29 -0.51% -0.11% $50.12 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.09% USD/AUD 0.772 0.001 +0.18% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)