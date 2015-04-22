* U.S. corn drops for third day, hovers near one-week low * Soybeans under pressure, wheat eases after modest gains * Deadly bird flu outbreak in U.S. threatens poultry demand (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. corn lost more ground on Wednesday to trade near a one-week low and soybeans fell for the second session, with an outbreak of deadly bird flu in the United States raising concern over demand. Wheat edged lower, giving up some of the previous session's gains. Chicago Board of Trade corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.71-3/4 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session when prices hit a near-one-week low of $3.71-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $9.73 a bushel after closing down 0.2 percent on Tuesday, while wheat dropped 0.2 percent to $4.99-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.4 percent in the previous session. Corn and soybeans, key animal feed ingredients, are under pressure as the spread of avian influenza in the U.S. poultry sector stokes concern about a possible slowdown in grain demand. "Trade restrictions could seriously impact demand for feed grains," said one analyst. "If this blows out, soymeal prices will take a bigger hit as around 60 percent of the U.S. soymeal production is used by the poultry sector." Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S. chicken, has halted imports of live birds and eggs from the U.S. state of Iowa due to bird flu there, the Mexican government said on Tuesday. On Monday the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a lethal strain affecting millions of hens at an egg-laying facility in Iowa, the worst case so far in an outbreak that has reached about a dozen states. Shares in Hormel Foods Corp fell more than 2 percent after the Minnesota-based company said the impact of avian influenza may drag its fiscal 2015 earnings towards the lower end of forecasts. Corn also fell on forecasts of benign weather in the U.S. crop belt this week that should help work in the fields. The USDA said corn planting was 9 percent complete by Sunday in the 18 top producing states, behind the five-year average of 13 percent. Argentina said on Monday it had authorised the export of an additional 3.5 million tonnes of the 2014/2015 corn crop. This is in addition to 8 million tonnes authorised for exports by the South American country late last year. Commodity funds sold a net 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 4,000 soybean contracts and bought 2,000 in wheat. Prices at 0225 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 499.25 -1.00 -0.20% +0.20% 508.88 40 CBOT corn 371.75 -1.25 -0.34% -1.65% 381.32 36 CBOT soy 973.00 -2.25 -0.23% -0.46% 971.26 54 CBOT rice $10.25 $0.02 +0.20% +2.14% $10.84 37 WTI crude $56.03 -$0.58 -1.02% -0.62% $50.11 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.073 $0.000 -0.04% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.777 0.006 +0.77% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Alan Raybould)