* U.S. corn drops for third day, hovers near one-week low * Concern U.S. bird flu outbreak to cut feed demand * Wheat continues modest gains (Writes through after start of European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. corn touched a one-week low on Wednesday and soybeans dropped on concern a bird flu outbreak in the United States may cut feed demand, while brisk U.S. sowings progress also weakened sentiment. Wheat was slightly firmer in cautious trade as new U.S. weather developments were awaited. Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.72 a bushel at 1026 GMT after touching $3.71, the lowest since April 15. Corn fell 1.3 percent on Tuesday. May Soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $9.74-1/4 a bushel after closing down on Tuesday. Wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.02-1/2 a bushel, having closed up on Tuesday. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed a lethal strain of bird flu in Iowa, the worst case so far in an outbreak in about 12 U.S. states, raising fears of reduced animal feed demand. "Soybean and corn prices are still suffering today from the psychological impact of the bird flu discoveries in the United States while the markets were also calmed by the latest figures showing good U.S. corn and spring wheat plantings progress in the United States," said Stefan Vogel, head of agricultural commodity markets research at Rabobank. "I regard the U.S. bird flu situation currently as a psychological market issue as experience in other regions such as Europe has shown that isolated outbreaks may not have a major impact on feed demand provided the disease does not become very widespread." Corn also fell on forecasts of favourable weather which could help U.S. sowings. Dryness in the Plains and Midwest allowed U.S. farmers to make big advances in corn and spring wheat planting last week, the USDA said, but sowings were still behind the five-year average. "In past days rapid progress has been made with U.S. sowings, especially corn in Illinois," Vogel said. "Even though plantings are running behind the average pace, the season is still relatively new with about four more weeks before yields might be impacted by late U.S. plantings." "U.S. farmers are capable of working remarkably quickly and can make up for lost time rapidly if weather allows. Even if sowings are made late, good yields can still be achieved." "Wheat is in a wait-and-see mode as the next rain forecast in the U.S. is awaited." Grains prices at 1026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.00 1.75 +0.35% +0.75% 508.97 43 CBOT corn 371.25 -1.75 -0.47% -1.79% 381.30 36 CBOT soy 974.00 -1.25 -0.13% -0.36% 971.29 57 CBOT rice $10.35 $0.12 +1.17% +3.14% $10.84 46 WTI crude $56.15 -$0.46 -0.81% -0.41% $50.12 66 Euro/dlr $1.078 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alison Williams)