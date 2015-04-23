SYDNEY, April 23 U.S. corn rose for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, edging away from a one-month low, but concerns over potential feed demand and expectations for an advancement in U.S. planting capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.73 a bushel, having closed down 0.13 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.69-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 18. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.76-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.01-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, found a lethal strain of bird flu in millions of hens at an egg-laying facility on Monday, the worst case so far in a national outbreak that prompted Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency. * U.S. Midwest weather was cooler than normal but largely free of precipitation on Wednesday. Recent rains recharged soils with moisture but have delayed early planting progress. * Ample global supplies of wheat and limited export demand for high-priced U.S. supplies anchored wheat prices, but a large net short position held by commodity funds in the market had led to short-covering bounces at times. MARKET NEWS * Sterling stood at its highest in over a month early on Thursday, having outperformed its peers after the latest set of policy minutes from the Bank of England was less dovish than expected. * Oil prices diverged on Wednesday with Brent closing up on renewed fighting in Yemen while U.S. crude fell after another weekly rise in inventories despite slower production. * U.S. stocks ended stronger on Wednesday as Visa's potential expansion into China and talk of a turnaround at McDonald's helped investors look beyond a mixed bag of quarterly earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash Apr 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May 0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Apr 1400 U.S. New home sales Mar Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.25 2.25 +0.45% +0.20% 508.84 42 CBOT corn 373.00 0.50 +0.13% +0.00% 380.83 39 CBOT soy 976.50 4.75 +0.49% +0.13% 970.71 56 CBOT rice $10.33 -$0.06 -0.58% +1.03% $10.82 44 WTI crude $56.47 $0.31 +0.55% +2.19% $50.43 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.071 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.774 -0.001 -0.14% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)