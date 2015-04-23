* Soy up as Brazilian truckers strike may squeeze supply * Corn rises from 1-month low, wheat firms on short-covering (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 23 U.S. soybean rose on Thursday as the market snapped two sessions of decline on concerns over a truckers strike in Brazil which could curb supplies to ports in the country's peak export season. Corn edged higher, rising from Wednesday's one-month low, while wheat gained on short-covering although gains in both commodities were capped by ample supplies and slow demand. Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.74-3/4 a bushel by 0212 GMT, having closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. Corn added 0.1 percent to $3.72-3/4 a bushel after dropping in the previous session to $3.69-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 18. Wheat rose 0.5 percent to $5.01-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday. "Brazilian truckers strike could force importers to switch to U.S. products which is supportive for prices," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "The supply situation is a bit tight in the Midwest as farmers are not selling, they are busy planting corn." Independent truckers in Brazil plan to hold another strike starting at midnight after failing to get concessions from the government or logistic companies on pay and diesel fuel prices, representatives of the drivers said. In early March, truckers agreed to end a strike that choked deliveries of food, fuel, exports and industry supplies for more than a week after entering talks to secure a national scale for freight rates and a reduction in diesel prices. Soybean came under pressure in the last session on worries that a bird flu outbreak in the United States could curb demand. Iowa, the top U.S. egg-producing state, found a lethal strain of bird flu in millions of hens at an egg-laying facility on Monday, the worst case so far in a national outbreak that prompted Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency. Ample global supplies of wheat and limited export demand for high-priced U.S. supplies anchored wheat prices, but a large net short position held by commodity funds in the market has led to short-covering bounces at times. Commodity funds sold a net 6,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds sold 3,000 wheat contracts and sold 2,000 in corn. Prices at 0212 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.50 2.50 +0.50% +0.25% 508.85 42 CBOT corn 372.75 0.25 +0.07% -0.07% 380.82 37 CBOT soy 974.75 3.00 +0.31% -0.05% 970.65 55 CBOT rice $10.32 -$0.07 -0.67% +0.93% $10.82 44 WTI crude $56.37 $0.21 +0.37% +2.01% $50.43 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.070 -$0.003 -0.24% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.773 -0.002 -0.23% +0.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)