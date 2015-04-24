SYDNEY, April 24 U.S. corn futures fell for the fifth consecutive session on Friday with the grain headed for its biggest weekly loss in nearly 3 months over feed demand concerns after an outbreak of avian flu and expectations of rapid planting in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month soybeans up more than 1 percent, extending two-week gains to nearly 3 percent. * Soybeans hit a high of $9.83 a bushel, the highest since April 7. * Front-month corn down 2.5 percent for the week, the biggest 7-day loss since January 30. * Front-month wheat up more than 0.5 percent for the week, the first seven-day gain in three weeks. * Truckers in Brazil began to block roads across the country's main farm belt early on Thursday. * Net positive old-crop sales were viewed as supportive to the market, but lower-than-expected new crop sales anchored prices. * Forecasts for cool but mostly dry U.S. Midwest weather through the end of the month limited concerns about delays to corn planting. * Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has declared a state of emergency because of the fast-spreading avian flu that has led to the death of more than 7.3 million birds this year, and called for National Guard personnel to be called up for duty if needed, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed losses early on Friday after yet more underwhelming U.S. economic news, while signs that cash-strapped Greece was making tentative progress in securing fresh funding helped underpin a broad rally in the euro. * Crude oil prices settled up 3 percent on Thursday, hitting 2015 highs, while U.S. gasoline reached 5-month peaks after Saudi Arabia and its allies maintained a bombing blitz in Yemen that heightened concerns about the security of Middle East oil supplies. * The Nasdaq Composite, the U.S. market index most closely associated with technology stocks, closed at an all-time high on Thursday, surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dotcom crash. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Mar Grains prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.45% 508.99 41 CBOT corn 370.00 -0.75 -0.20% -0.67% 380.40 35 CBOT soy 980.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.80% 972.66 63 CBOT rice $10.31 $0.01 +0.15% -0.82% $10.81 45 WTI crude $57.60 -$0.14 -0.24% +2.56% $50.90 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.082 $0.000 +0.00% +0.92% USD/AUD 0.779 0.001 +0.14% +0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)