* Corn drops on worries bird flu may hit feed demand * Soybeans up for 2nd week, wheat rises marginally * S.American trucker strike may squeeze soybean supply (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 24 Chicago corn slid for a fifth straight session on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly loss in nearly three months, hurt by expectations of rapid planting in the United States and fears of reduced demand following a bird flu outbreak. Soybeans are on track for a second week of gains as the market was underpinned by a trucker strike in Brazil that could delay shipments. Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans are up 1 percent for the week, extending two-week gains to almost 3 percent. Corn is down 2.7 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss since the week ended Jan. 30, while wheat is up 0.7 percent, the first gain in three weeks. Corn prices are under pressure amid forecasts for friendly planting weather across the U.S. Midwest. "Weather forecasters continue to forecast improving conditions for fieldwork over most of the Midwest but they are now expecting the soggy areas of the eastern Midwest to shrink," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note to clients. "Planting risk is receding in the U.S. major corn growing region." There is additional pressure on corn stemming from fears that the spread of avian flu in the United States could curb demand for feed. Minnesota declared a state of emergency on Thursday over a fast-spreading strain of avian flu that has led to the extermination of more than 7.3 million birds in the country. It followed Wisconsin's action on Monday. The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn production in 2015/16 although it remained well shy of the prior season's record crop with a drawdown in stocks still anticipated. Soybeans are being supported by a trucker strike in Brazil. Truckers in Brazil began to block roads across the country's main farm belt early on Thursday, after failing to reach common ground in negotiations in recent weeks with the government and freight companies regarding pay and fuel prices. Net positive soybean old-crop sales were viewed as supportive to the market, but lower-than-expected new crop sales anchored prices. Argentine farmers are expected to harvest a record 59 million tonnes of soybeans this season, the agriculture ministry said, citing high yields in some growing areas as the reason for increasing its previous estimate of 58 million. Prices at 0301 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.25 0.00 +0.00% +0.45% 508.99 41 CBOT corn 369.50 -1.25 -0.34% -0.81% 380.38 33 CBOT soy 980.75 0.75 +0.08% +0.87% 972.68 63 CBOT rice $10.32 $0.03 +0.29% -0.67% $10.81 45 WTI crude $57.48 -$0.26 -0.45% +2.35% $50.89 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.079 -$0.003 -0.28% +0.64% USD/AUD 0.777 -0.001 -0.12% +0.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)