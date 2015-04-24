* Drier weather to help planting, bird flu may trim demand * Soy eases after rally on Brazil truck strike * Argentina crop increase underlines big soybean supply (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 24 Chicago corn fell for a fifth straight session on Friday to a new one-month low, hurt by expectations of planting progress in the United States and fears that a bird flu outbreak will cut demand for livestock feed. Soybeans eased as the bird flu risks and a raised forecast of the ongoing harvest in Argentina curbed a day-earlier rally linked to a trucker strike in Brazil. Wheat inched down as the market awaited clearer indications on crop conditions after recent rain relieved parched crops in the U.S. Plains. Chicago Board Of Trade May corn was down 0.4 percent at $3.69-1/4 a bushel by 1146 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since March 18 at $3.68-1/4. Over the week, it is down 2.8 percent, which would be the biggest weekly loss for a spot contract in almost three months. "Planting risk is receding in the U.S. major corn growing region," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. Weather forecasts gave relatively dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest next week after heavy showers potentially this weekend, which should allow farmers to advance with field work. Grain markets have also been factoring in a possible loss of some feed demand after avian flu spread to commercial poultry flocks. Minnesota declared a state of emergency on Thursday over a fast-spreading strain of avian flu that has led to the extermination of more than 7.3 million birds in the country. CBOT May soybeans were down 0.4 percent at $9.74-1/2 a bushel. Worries that bird flu could also trim soymeal consumption plus the prospect of record South American harvests dampened soybean prices. Argentine farmers are expected to harvest a record 59 million tonnes of soybeans, the Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday, raising its estimate from 58 million. The harvest outlook helped offset concerns about a trucker strike in Brazil. Truckers began to block roads across the country's main farm belt early on Thursday, threatening to disrupt soybean deliveries to ports. "After these local disputes are resolved and people are able to buy the crop, it's eventually going to filter in that there is a load of soybeans in the world," a European trader said. "I would not want to be long on soybeans." CBOT May wheat was down 0.2 percent at $4.97 a bushel. A quiet market was weighing up better than expected weekly U.S. wheat export sales against improving conditions for U.S. crops that has underscored ample global supply. * Front-month prices as of 1146 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2014 Move CBOT wheat 497.00 -0.75 -0.15 589.75 -15.73 CBOT corn 369.25 -1.50 -0.40 397.00 -6.99 CBOT soy 974.50 -3.75 -0.38 1019.25 -4.39 Paris wheat 185.00 0.00 0.00 201.25 -8.07 Paris maize 161.25 -0.75 -0.46 165.75 -2.71 Paris rape 377.75 -0.75 -0.20 351.00 7.62 WTI crude oil 57.46 -0.28 -0.48 53.27 7.87 Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.04 1.2097 -10.49 (Editing by Alison Williams)