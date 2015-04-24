* Drier weather to help planting, bird flu may trim demand
* Soy eases after rally on Brazil truck strike
* Argentina crop increase underlines big soybean supply
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 24 Chicago corn fell for
a fifth straight session on Friday to a new one-month low, hurt
by expectations of planting progress in the United States and
fears that a bird flu outbreak will cut demand for livestock
feed.
Soybeans eased as the bird flu risks and a raised forecast
of the ongoing harvest in Argentina curbed a day-earlier rally
linked to a trucker strike in Brazil.
Wheat inched down as the market awaited clearer indications
on crop conditions after recent rain relieved parched crops in
the U.S. Plains.
Chicago Board Of Trade May corn was down 0.4 percent
at $3.69-1/4 a bushel by 1146 GMT, after earlier touching its
lowest since March 18 at $3.68-1/4.
Over the week, it is down 2.8 percent, which would be the
biggest weekly loss for a spot contract in almost three
months.
"Planting risk is receding in the U.S. major corn growing
region," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.
Weather forecasts gave relatively dry conditions in the U.S.
Midwest next week after heavy showers potentially this weekend,
which should allow farmers to advance with field work.
Grain markets have also been factoring in a possible loss of
some feed demand after avian flu spread to commercial poultry
flocks.
Minnesota declared a state of emergency on Thursday over a
fast-spreading strain of avian flu that has led to the
extermination of more than 7.3 million birds in the country.
CBOT May soybeans were down 0.4 percent at $9.74-1/2 a
bushel.
Worries that bird flu could also trim soymeal consumption
plus the prospect of record South American harvests dampened
soybean prices.
Argentine farmers are expected to harvest a record 59
million tonnes of soybeans, the Agriculture Ministry said on
Thursday, raising its estimate from 58 million.
The harvest outlook helped offset concerns about a trucker
strike in Brazil. Truckers began to block roads across the
country's main farm belt early on Thursday, threatening to
disrupt soybean deliveries to ports.
"After these local disputes are resolved and people are able
to buy the crop, it's eventually going to filter in that there
is a load of soybeans in the world," a European trader said.
"I would not want to be long on soybeans."
CBOT May wheat was down 0.2 percent at $4.97 a bushel.
A quiet market was weighing up better than expected weekly
U.S. wheat export sales against improving conditions for U.S.
crops that has underscored ample global supply.
* Front-month prices as of 1146 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2014 Move
CBOT wheat 497.00 -0.75 -0.15 589.75 -15.73
CBOT corn 369.25 -1.50 -0.40 397.00 -6.99
CBOT soy 974.50 -3.75 -0.38 1019.25 -4.39
Paris wheat 185.00 0.00 0.00 201.25 -8.07
Paris maize 161.25 -0.75 -0.46 165.75 -2.71
Paris rape 377.75 -0.75 -0.20 351.00 7.62
WTI crude oil 57.46 -0.28 -0.48 53.27 7.87
Euro/dlr 1.08 0.00 0.04 1.2097 -10.49
