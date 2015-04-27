SYDNEY, April 27 U.S. corn fell for a sixth consecutive session on Monday to hit a fresh six-month low as forecasts for a rapid advancement of plantings and an outbreak of bird flu continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.61 percent to $3.67-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since October 13. Corn closed down 1.86 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans fell 0.31 percent to $9.67-3/4 a bushel, near a session low of $9.65 a bushel, the lowest since April 16. Soybeans slid 0.944 percent on Friday. * July wheat fell 0.36 percent to $4.86-3/4 a bushel, just above the session low of $4.86-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since April 16. Wheat closed down 2.5 percent on Friday. * Corn under pressure as favorable weather forecasts expected to allow farmers to rapidly advance planting. * Fears that a bird flu outbreak in the United States would cut demand for livestock feed weighed on corn and soybeans. * Truckers in Brazil resumed roadblocks across the country's main farm belt early on Thursday, after failing to reach common ground in talks with the government and freight companies in recent weeks regarding pay and fuel prices. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after more disappointing U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates any time soon, while concerns about Greece's ongoing debt talks pressured the euro. * U.S. crude held above $57.15 a barrel on Monday, close to a 2015 high as fights in Yemen intensified and U.S.-led air strikes targeted Islamic State militants in Syria, creating more tensions over the security of Middle East oil supplies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices MM March 1345 U.S. Markit Comp Flash PMI April 1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Flash April 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Mfg Bus Index April Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.75 -1.75 -0.36% -2.89% 507.83 29 CBOT corn 367.50 -2.25 -0.61% -0.88% 379.83 24 CBOT soy 967.75 -3.00 -0.31% -1.25% 972.24 46 CBOT rice $10.23 $0.00 +0.00% -0.58% $10.78 38 WTI crude $57.18 $0.03 +0.05% +0.05% $51.79 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 +0.03% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.783 0.002 +0.23% +0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)