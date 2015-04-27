* Chicago corn falls for 6th day to lowest since Oct * U.S. planting weather, bird flu woes pressure prices (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 27 Chicago corn slid for a sixth session on Monday, dropping to its lowest since October on expectations of rapid planting progress in the U.S. Midwest and on concerns that a bird flu outbreak would curb demand. Soybeans slid for a second day on easing worries over a truckers strike in Brazil, while wheat fell to a seven-week low. Chicago Board of Trade May corn had dropped 0.6 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel by 0154 GMT, the lowest since Oct. 13. Soybeans slid slightly to $9.69-1/2 a bushel and wheat fell as much as 0.6 percent to $4.83 a bushel, the lowest since March 6. "The corn market is bearish as planting is gathering pace in the U.S. Midwest, there is potential for further downside this week," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Bird flu is bearish for both corn and soybeans." Corn is under pressure as forecasts of dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest this week will allow farmer to rapidly advance planting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to issue its weekly planting progress report later in the day. Grain markets have also been factoring in a possible loss of some feed demand after avian flu spread to commercial poultry flocks. The outbreak of H5N2 across several parts of the United States has led to the slaughter of millions of turkeys and chickens as commercial farms try to control the spread of the virus. The Minnesota State Emergency Operations Center has called on the National Guard to deliver water for use in the effort to contain the rapidly spreading avian flu virus, the center said on Sunday. Participation in a trucker strike in Brazil weakened on Friday, its second day, as the number of blockages on highways fell to 11 from 17 the night before, according to police. Brazil is in the final weeks of a record soybean harvest, and global traders have kept a close watch on the strike for any signs of disruptions to supplies. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 0154 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.00 -1.50 -0.31% -2.84% 507.84 30 CBOT corn 367.50 -2.25 -0.61% -0.88% 379.83 24 CBOT soy 970.00 -0.75 -0.08% -1.02% 972.32 50 CBOT rice $10.25 $0.02 +0.20% -0.39% $10.79 38 WTI crude $57.11 -$0.04 -0.07% -0.07% $51.79 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.086 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.35% USD/AUD 0.783 0.001 +0.18% +0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)