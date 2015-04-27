* Chicago corn falls for 6th day to lowest since Oct

* U.S. planting weather, bird flu woes pressure prices (Changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE, updates prices, quotes)

By Ahmed Aboulenein

LONDON, April 27 Chicago corn slid for a sixth session on Monday, dropping to its lowest since October on expectations of rapid planting progress in the U.S. Midwest and on concerns that a bird flu outbreak would curb demand.

Soybeans slid for a second day on easing worries over a truckers strike in Brazil, while wheat fell to a seven-week low.

Chicago Board of Trade May corn had dropped 0.4 percent to $3.63 a bushel by 1120 GMT, the lowest since Oct. 13. May soybeans were off 0.03 percent at $9.69-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.85-1/2 a bushel, its lowest since March 10 while May milling wheat futures in Paris were down 0.4 percent at 182.25 euros a tonne.

"The corn price in Chicago fell noticeably below 370 US cents per bushel recently for the first time since November 2014. It faces pressure from several different sides at once," German bank Commerzbank said in a market note.

"Demand could be reduced by the outbreak of bird flu in the US, while the favourable weather conditions for planting in the Midwest are creating pressure on the supply side. The crop outlook has also improved on an international level."

Corn is under pressure as forecasts of dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest this week will allow farmer to rapidly advance planting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to issue its weekly planting progress report later in the day.

Grain markets have also been factoring in a possible loss of some feed demand after avian flu spread to commercial poultry flocks.

The outbreak of H5N2 across several parts of the United States has led to the slaughter of millions of turkeys and chickens as commercial farms try to control the spread of the virus.

Participation in a trucker strike in Brazil weakened on Friday, its second day, as the number of blockages on highways fell to 11 from 17 the night before, according to police.

Brazil is in the final weeks of a record soybean harvest, and global traders have kept a close watch on the strike for any signs of disruptions to supplies.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral from Singapore, editing by William Hardy)