SYDNEY, April 28 U.S. corn futures fell for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns the U.S. bird flu outbreak could reduce demand for animal feed which offset support from the pace of planting falling below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.27 percent to $3.63-3/4 a bushel, just above the session low of $3.63-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since October 13. Corn closed down 1.5 percent on Monday. * July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.74-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.23 percent on Monday. * July wheat rose 0.53 percent to $5.75-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 3.1 percent on Monday when prices hit a contract low of $4.72-1/4 a bushel. * Initial tests have found five probable new cases of the rapidly spreading avian influenza on commercial poultry sites in Iowa, affecting more than 6 million birds, the state's agriculture department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * The USDA said 19 percent of the corn crop was planted as of last Sunday, below market expectations for 21 percent complete, but above last year's pace. * USDA said 42 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated good-to-excellent, unchanged from last week. * USDA said 2 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was planted as of last Sunday, behind five-year average pace. MARKET NEWS * The euro hovered just under a three-week peak early on Tuesday, having pushed higher overnight as the dollar came under broad pressure and on renewed hopes that cash-strapped Greece was a step closer to securing fresh funding. * Crude settled lower on Monday as ample global supply blunted support from the conflict in Yemen and the falling number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and kept traders cautious after prices reached 2015 peaks last week. * U.S. stocks ended down on Monday, led by losses in biotech shares after disappointing news from several companies including Amgen. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence Apr 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Feb 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Apr 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed services index Apr Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Grains prices at 0042 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.75 2.50 +0.53% -2.61% 506.63 25 CBOT corn 363.75 -1.00 -0.27% -1.29% 383.23 23 CBOT soy 974.75 1.75 +0.18% +0.41% 973.03 57 CBOT rice $10.15 $0.03 +0.25% -1.36% $10.78 36 WTI crude $56.70 -$0.29 -0.51% -0.79% $51.76 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 -$0.001 -0.12% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.786 0.000 +0.05% +0.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)