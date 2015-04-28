* Corn falls for 7th session to lowest since Oct. 13 * Wheat ticks up on short-covering after steep decline (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 28 U.S. corn slid for a seventh session on Tuesday to a six-month low on expectations of brisk planting this week and on concerns the rapid spread of bird flu in the United States could curb demand. Wheat edged up on short-covering after sliding more than 3-percent in the last session due to crop-friendly rains in the U.S. Plains wheat belt. Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell as much as 0.3 percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since Oct. 13. Wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.72 a bushel after hitting a contract-low of $4.69-1/2 a bushel in the last session, while soybean prices rose 0.4 percent to $9.76-3/4 a bushel. "Weather forecasters continue to forecast improving conditions for fieldwork over most of the Midwest, but the soggy conditions that are holding up planting in eastern regions may yet persist," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 19 percent of the corn crop was planted as of Sunday, up from 9 percent a week ago but below market expectations for 21 percent and the five-year average of 25 percent. Worries the U.S. bird flu outbreak could reduce demand for animal feed also weighed on prices. The spread of H5N2 across several parts of the United States has led to the slaughter of millions of turkeys and chickens on commercial farms. Initial tests have found five probable new cases of the rapidly spreading avian influenza on commercial poultry sites in Iowa, affecting more than 6 million birds. The USDA said 42 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated good-to-excellent, unchanged from last week. Argentina's expected record soy harvest will speed along with minimal rainfall in the week ahead, continuing at a pace of collection already 5 percentage points ahead of last year, agricultural weather experts said on Monday. The world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed is expected to harvest a record 59 million tonnes of beans, the government said, above the record 53.4 million tonnes collected last season. Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 CBOT corn contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds sold 8,000 wheat contracts and bought 4,000 in soybeans. Prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.25 2.00 +0.42% -2.71% 506.62 25 CBOT corn 364.25 -0.50 -0.14% -1.15% 383.25 24 CBOT soy 976.25 3.25 +0.33% +0.57% 973.08 59 CBOT rice $10.17 $0.04 +0.40% -0.64% $10.76 36 WTI crude $56.24 -$0.75 -1.32% -1.59% $51.75 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.787 0.001 +0.13% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)