* Corn falls for 7th session to lowest since Oct. 13 * CBOT wheat at new contract lows as Euronext slides again * Favourable crop conditions weigh on grain markets * Soybeans stay firm as exports offset Latam supply pressure (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 28 U.S. corn slid for a seventh session on Tuesday to a new six-month low while wheat slipped to fresh contract lows as favourable crop weather kept the focus on ample global supply. Concerns that the rapid spread of bird flu in the United States could curb animal-feed demand further weighed on corn, although soybeans gained ground with help from export demand. Chicago Board of Trade May corn was down 0.2 percent to $3.60 a bushel by 1138 GMT, just off an earlier six-month low of $3.59-3/4. Corn planting progress reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after Chicago markets closed on Monday missed the average trade estimate, but the market continued to focus on fair weather ahead. "Weather forecasters continue to forecast improving conditions for fieldwork over most of the Midwest," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. Worries the U.S. bird flu outbreak could reduce demand for animal feed also dampened prices, even if analysts say the disease would have to decimate the national flock to make a big dent in feed demand. The spread of the H5N2 virus has led to the slaughter of millions of turkeys and chickens. Initial tests have found five probable new cases on commercial poultry sites in Iowa, affecting more than 6 million birds. Chicago wheat steadied earlier before a fresh fall in Euronext futures pushed it down to new contract lows. CBOT May wheat shed 0.4 percent to $4.68-1/4 a bushel, after setting a new contract low at $4.66-3/4 and adding to a 3 percent slide on Monday. On Euronext, May milling wheat hit a new five-month low at 177.00 euros. Wheat markets saw a wave of chart-based selling on Monday as technical support levels were broken. Improving crop conditions in the United States and Europe have encouraged bearish sentiment. The USDA said 42 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated good-to-excellent, unchanged from last week, while rain this week is expected to bring more relief to dry parts of the U.S. Plains. The return of rain in western Europe after a dry spell has also eased crop concerns. A further drop in Russian prices also weighed on wheat markets. CBOT May soybean prices rose 0.5 percent to $9.78 a bushel. A rise in weekly port inspections and the reporting by the USDA of a 158,000-tonne sale of old-crop soybeans lifted export sentiment and took attention away from progress in what is tipped to be a record South American harvest. Front-month prices at 1138 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2014 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat 468.25 -2.00 -0.43 589.75 -20.60 CBOT corn 360.00 -0.75 -0.21 397.00 -9.32 CBOT soy 978.00 5.00 0.51 1019.25 -4.05 Paris wheat 177.00 -2.50 -1.39 201.25 -12.05 Paris maize 158.50 -1.00 -0.63 165.75 -4.37 Paris rape 377.50 0.75 0.20 351.00 7.55 WTI crude oil 56.59 -0.40 -0.70 53.27 6.23 Euro/dlr 1.09 0.01 0.46 1.2097 -9.60 (Editing by Joseph Radford/Mark Heinrich)