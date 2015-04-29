SYDNEY, April 29 U.S. wheat edged up for a second session on Wednesday, moving away from contract lows, although ample global supplies and the expected removal of an export tax in Russia are likely to limit gains. FUNDAMENTALS * July wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.77 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Tuesday after prices hit a low of $4.64 a bushel, a contract low. * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.64 a bushel, having closed down nearly 0.1 percent in the previous session when prices hit a six-month low of $3.62-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since Oct. 14. * July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.80 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * Dry conditions forecast for the next 10 days or so in the Midwest should allow farmers to plant corn rapidly, limiting the potential for a switch to soybean seeds, which have a shorter growing season. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier that exporters sold 390,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations during the 2015/16 marketing season. * Wheat under pressure on expectations that Moscow will remove a wheat export tax and crop-friendly rains in France and Germany. MARKET NEWS * The dollar wallowed at two-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday as the market hedged the risk that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish following a two-day policy review. * Oil prices remained under pressure on Tuesday, with Brent settling lower and U.S. crude near flat, as worries about swollen U.S. crude stockpiles cut price gains from an early rally on security scares in the Middle East and a weak dollar. * The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, helped by strong earnings from Merck and gains in IBM after it boosted its dividend, while the Nasdaq fell with Apple. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Apr 1200 Germany Consumer prices Apr 1230 U.S. GDP Q1 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar 1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.00 0.75 +0.16% +0.79% 505.70 24 CBOT corn 364.00 -0.50 -0.14% -0.21% 382.77 22 CBOT soy 980.00 2.75 +0.28% +0.72% 973.56 64 CBOT rice $10.27 $0.04 +0.34% +1.43% $10.73 42 WTI crude $56.89 -$0.17 -0.30% -0.18% $52.18 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.78% USD/AUD 0.799 -0.003 -0.36% +1.74% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)