SYDNEY, April 29 U.S. wheat edged up for a
second session on Wednesday, moving away from contract lows,
although ample global supplies and the expected removal of an
export tax in Russia are likely to limit gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* July wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.77 a bushel,
having closed up 0.6 percent on Tuesday after prices hit a low
of $4.64 a bushel, a contract low.
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.1 percent to
$3.64 a bushel, having closed down nearly 0.1 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a six-month low of $3.62-1/2 a
bushel, the lowest since Oct. 14.
* July soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.80 a bushel,
having firmed 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* Dry conditions forecast for the next 10 days or so in the
Midwest should allow farmers to plant corn rapidly, limiting the
potential for a switch to soybean seeds, which have a shorter
growing season.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier that
exporters sold 390,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for shipment to
unknown destinations during the 2015/16 marketing season.
* Wheat under pressure on expectations that Moscow will
remove a wheat export tax and crop-friendly rains in France and
Germany.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar wallowed at two-month lows against a basket of
major currencies early on Wednesday as the market hedged the
risk that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish following
a two-day policy review.
* Oil prices remained under pressure on Tuesday, with Brent
settling lower and U.S. crude near flat, as worries about
swollen U.S. crude stockpiles cut price gains from an early
rally on security scares in the Middle East and a weak dollar.
* The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session higher on
Tuesday, helped by strong earnings from Merck and gains in IBM
after it boosted its dividend, while the Nasdaq fell with Apple.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Economic sentiment Apr
1200 Germany Consumer prices Apr
1230 U.S. GDP
Q1
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 477.00 0.75 +0.16% +0.79% 505.70 24
CBOT corn 364.00 -0.50 -0.14% -0.21% 382.77 22
CBOT soy 980.00 2.75 +0.28% +0.72% 973.56 64
CBOT rice $10.27 $0.04 +0.34% +1.43% $10.73 42
WTI crude $56.89 -$0.17 -0.30% -0.18% $52.18 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.78%
USD/AUD 0.799 -0.003 -0.36% +1.74%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)