* Corn eases as dry weather seen boosting U.S. Midwest
planting
* Wheat rises for 2nd day, abundant supply caps gain
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 29 Chicago corn edged down on
Wednesday, falling for seven out of eight sessions and trading
near its lowest in six months amid pressure from dry weather
which is expected to boost planting across the U.S. Midwest.
Wheat rose for a second day as short-covering supported the
market, although gains were capped by plentiful world supplies
and rains boosting the hard red winter crop in the U.S. Plains.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 0.3 percent to
$3.60 a bushel by 0304 GMT. Prices hit a six-month low of $3.59
a bushel on Tuesday.
Wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.72-1/2 a bushel and
soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.79-3/4 a bushel.
Dry conditions forecast for the next 10 days in the Midwest
should allow farmers to plant corn rapidly, limiting the
potential for a switch to soybean seeds, which have a shorter
growing season.
"U.S. weather is good for planting which is weighing on corn
prices," said Pawan Kumar, director for food and agricultural
research at Rabobank in Singapore.
"Bird flu in the United States is having an impact on the
market sentiment, but we have to wait and see its impact on
demand."
Initial tests have found probable avian influenza outbreaks
at five new commercial poultry sites in Iowa, affecting more
than 6 million birds, the state's agriculture department and the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Bird flu has now been
reported in 13 states and Canada.
The wheat market is struggling with ample supplies and
timely rains in several wheat growing areas, including the U.S.
Plains.
The return of rain in western Europe should help wheat
plants after a dry spell this month and keep the EU on course
for a big harvest, although below last year's record, crop
observers said.
Dry, warm weather this month had raised concerns that plants
could be stressed. But the European Union's crop monitor on
Monday raised its yield forecast for soft wheat, citing good
soil moisture, and showers since the weekend have reassured
other observers.
In addition, there are expectations that Moscow will remove
a tax on wheat exports.
Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT wheat contracts on
Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds bought 3,000 soybean
contracts and were net even in corn.
Prices at 0304 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT corn 363.50 -1.00 -0.27% -0.34% 382.75 22
CBOT soy 979.25 2.00 +0.20% +0.64% 973.53 63
CBOT rice $10.26 $0.02 +0.20% +1.28% $10.73 42
WTI crude $56.89 -$0.17 -0.30% -0.18% $52.18 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.75%
USD/AUD 0.798 -0.004 -0.47% +1.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)