* Corn eases as dry weather seen boosting U.S. Midwest planting * Wheat rises for 2nd day, abundant supply caps gain (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 29 Chicago corn edged down on Wednesday, falling for seven out of eight sessions and trading near its lowest in six months amid pressure from dry weather which is expected to boost planting across the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for a second day as short-covering supported the market, although gains were capped by plentiful world supplies and rains boosting the hard red winter crop in the U.S. Plains. Chicago Board of Trade May corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.60 a bushel by 0304 GMT. Prices hit a six-month low of $3.59 a bushel on Tuesday. Wheat rose 0.2 percent to $4.72-1/2 a bushel and soybeans added 0.2 percent to $9.79-3/4 a bushel. Dry conditions forecast for the next 10 days in the Midwest should allow farmers to plant corn rapidly, limiting the potential for a switch to soybean seeds, which have a shorter growing season. "U.S. weather is good for planting which is weighing on corn prices," said Pawan Kumar, director for food and agricultural research at Rabobank in Singapore. "Bird flu in the United States is having an impact on the market sentiment, but we have to wait and see its impact on demand." Initial tests have found probable avian influenza outbreaks at five new commercial poultry sites in Iowa, affecting more than 6 million birds, the state's agriculture department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Bird flu has now been reported in 13 states and Canada. The wheat market is struggling with ample supplies and timely rains in several wheat growing areas, including the U.S. Plains. The return of rain in western Europe should help wheat plants after a dry spell this month and keep the EU on course for a big harvest, although below last year's record, crop observers said. Dry, warm weather this month had raised concerns that plants could be stressed. But the European Union's crop monitor on Monday raised its yield forecast for soft wheat, citing good soil moisture, and showers since the weekend have reassured other observers. In addition, there are expectations that Moscow will remove a tax on wheat exports. Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds bought 3,000 soybean contracts and were net even in corn. Prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT corn 363.50 -1.00 -0.27% -0.34% 382.75 22 CBOT soy 979.25 2.00 +0.20% +0.64% 973.53 63 CBOT rice $10.26 $0.02 +0.20% +1.28% $10.73 42 WTI crude $56.89 -$0.17 -0.30% -0.18% $52.18 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.75% USD/AUD 0.798 -0.004 -0.47% +1.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)