* Corn firmer as U.S. planting outcome awaited * Wheat rises for 2nd day, abundant supply caps gain * Soybeans fall, attention on large world supplies (Recasts with European trade, changes dateline) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG/SINGAPORE, April 29 Chicago corn rose on Wednesday from the six-month low it hit on Tuesday as the market assessed the eventual impact of dry weather, which is seen helping corn planting across the U.S. Midwest. Wheat rose for a second day as short-covering and a weaker dollar supported the grains and soybean markets overall, although wheat gains were capped by plentiful world supplies. Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel at 1037 GMT in a limited bounce after hitting a six-month low of $3.59 a bushel on Tuesday. May wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel and May soybeans fell 0.02 percent to $9.77-1/4 a bushel. Corn had been weakened by prospects of rapid progress in U.S. corn plantings in favourable weather, said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "The market is pausing, waiting for more concrete news about how much corn actually gets planted in the United States this season," Rijkers said. The dry weather forecast for the next 10 days in the U.S. Midwest should allow farmers to plant corn rapidly, limiting the potential for a switch to soybeans. The return of rain in western Europe should help wheat plants after a dry spell this month and keep the European Union on course for a big harvest, albeit below last year's record, crop observers said. "Wheat is being weakened by the improving crop outlook in west Europe and Russia," Rijkers said. "But the wheat market is also underpinned by the weaker dollar which will improve U.S. export prospects." Dry, warm weather this month had raised concerns that European wheat plants could be stressed. But the European Union's crop monitor on Monday raised its yield forecast for soft wheat, citing good soil moisture while showers since the weekend have reassured other observers. Expectations are growing that Russia's government will remove a tax on wheat exports as the country's harvest outlook improves. "Soybeans are pausing after their rise on Tuesday which was partly caused by expectations rapid U.S. corn sowings would reduce the area for soybeans, with attention today turning back to the big soybean crops in Brazil and Argentina and the prospects of large global supplies this raises," Rijkers said. Prices at 1037 GMT: Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.25 3.00 +0.63% +1.27% 505.78 28 CBOT corn 365.50 1.00 +0.27% +0.21% 382.82 27 CBOT soy 976.50 -0.75 -0.08% +0.36% 973.44 60 CBOT rice $10.25 $0.02 +0.15% +1.23% $10.73 44 WTI crude $56.69 -$0.37 -0.65% -0.53% $52.17 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.100 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral, editing by David Clarke)