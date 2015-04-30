SYDNEY, April 30 U.S. corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday as the dollar weakened, but they were still poised to lose more than 4 percent this month as planting progressed rapidly and on worries that a bird flu outbreak would curb demand for feed. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July corn is down more than 4 percent for the month, extending two-month losses to more than 8 percent. * July soybeans are up more than 1 percent in April, recouping some of their 5-percent losses from March. * July wheat is down more than 5 percent this month, its biggest monthly loss since January. * Argentina's main grains port of Rosario was paralyzed at midday on Wednesday by an open-ended wage strike. * Russia, one of the world's major wheat exporters, will take a decision on removing a tax on wheat exports by mid-May, ahead of schedule. * Corn prices were under pressure from forecasts of dry conditions and warmer temperatures, ideal for spring corn sowings. MARKET NEWS * The euro was broadly higher on Thursday as German yields soared on easing deflation fears, while doubts about the strength of the U.S. recovery took a temporary toll on the dollar. * U.S. crude futures held around $58.50 a barrel on Thursday, near their highest this year as U.S. crude stockpiles grew less than expected after the first decline since November in stocks at the main U.S. delivery hub. * U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve cited weakness in the U.S. economy and data showed U.S. growth slowed more sharply than expected in the first quarter. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales Mar 0645 France Consumer spending Mar 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Apr 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Apr 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. Personal income Mar 1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr Grains prices at 0100 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.00 2.50 +0.52% +2.05% 505.23 34 CBOT corn 368.25 0.50 +0.14% +1.03% 382.58 33 CBOT soy 988.50 0.50 +0.05% +1.15% 974.66 71 CBOT rice $10.35 -$0.08 -0.77% +1.12% $10.70 50 WTI crude $58.47 -$0.11 -0.19% +2.47% $52.72 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 -$0.002 -0.14% +1.21% USD/AUD 0.801 0.001 +0.07% -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)