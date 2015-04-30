* Wheat on track for more than 6 pct decline in April * Ample supplies of wheat, corn weighing on prices * Soybeans supported by boat captains strike in Argentina (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 30 U.S. wheat rose for a third session on Thursday, driven by short covering, but the market was on track for a second straight monthly drop with plentiful global supplies and forecasts for crop-friendly weather weighing on prices. Soybeans and corn edged up, extending gains as a weaker dollar and strike of boat captains at the main port in Argentina underpinned the markets. Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat has dropped 6.3 percent so far in April, while corn has given up nearly 3 percent, extending losses into a second month. Soybeans have added almost 2 percent in April, recouping some of last month's decline. "The release of first quarter U.S. GDP probably had some impact but if you look at the longer-term trend, the story is that supplies are pretty good," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. The dollar sank to a nine-week low on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew much more slowly than expected in the first quarter, reinforcing expectations for a gradual pace of interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. economy grew just 0.2 percent in the first quarter, down sharply from the previous quarter's 2.2 percent growth. Gains in wheat futures were capped by abundant supplies and rains improving crop prospects in France, Germany, Russia and the United States. Wheat could come under more pressure if Russia, one of the world's major wheat suppliers, decides to lift export tax. Russia will take a decision by mid-May on removing the tax ahead of schedule and will set up a new mechanism in case it needs to act quickly to regulate trade in the future, a senior government official said on Wednesday. In corn, the outlook for planting in the U.S. Midwest is favourable for most of the next two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. But corn and soybean prices were underpinned as Argentina's main grains port of Rosario was paralysed at midday on Wednesday by an open-ended wage strike by boat captains needed to help dock incoming cargo ships. At a busy time of the year for exporters, smack in the middle of Southern Hemisphere soy and corn harvest season, the country's dock workers also threatened a work stoppage if their own pay demands are not met. Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.50 3.00 +0.62% +2.80% 506.02 34 CBOT corn 368.75 1.00 +0.27% +1.10% 382.93 36 CBOT soy 989.75 1.75 +0.18% +1.72% 973.88 71 CBOT rice $10.35 -$0.08 -0.77% +1.12% $10.70 50 WTI crude $58.65 $0.07 +0.12% +2.79% $52.73 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.111 $0.013 +1.20% +2.08% USD/AUD 0.799 -0.004 -0.45% +1.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)