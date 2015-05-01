SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures edged up on
Friday after dropping nearly 2 percent in the prior session, but
the grain was poised for a fourth consecutive weekly loss as a
record number of U.S. export cancellations weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat down nearly 3
percent for the week, the fourth straight weekly loss.
* July corn down more than 1 percent for the week,
extending two-week losses to more than 5 percent.
* July soybeans up nearly 1 percent for the week,
rebounding from a small loss in the previous week.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly exports of
all wheat varieties were a net cancellation of 449,167 tonnes
for the current marketing season, the largest such cancellation
in USDA records going back to 1990.
* Cheaper supplies shipped out of Europe, Ukraine and Russia
continued to dominate international markets while buyers of U.S.
wheat also switched some of their canceled purchases to the next
marketing season that begins on June 1.
* Deliveries against May wheat contracts, an indication of
weak cash markets, also were bearish for futures.
* The highly pathogenic H5 avian flu turned up in initial
tests at five more farms in Iowa, including a commercial egg
operation housing up to 5.5 million birds, Iowa's agriculture
department said on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro stood at two-month highs against the dollar and
yen early on Friday, having rallied for a second session on the
back of another surge in German yields as fears of deflation in
Europe eased just a little.
* Oil rounded out its best monthly gain in six years on
Thursday, with the two global benchmarks for crude rising
between 20 and 25 percent in April, helped by a weaker dollar
and bets that a supply glut would ease.
* U.S. stocks, led by the Nasdaq, sold off on Thursday as
Apple shares declined, and tech and biotech quarterly results
disappointed.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Apr
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Apr
1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr
Grains prices at 0025 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 475.50 1.50 +0.32% -1.65% 503.18 30
CBOT corn 366.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.48% 381.75 29
CBOT soy 978.75 2.75 +0.28% -0.94% 974.35 57
CBOT rice $10.29 $0.00 -0.05% -1.34% $10.67 46
WTI crude $59.59 -$0.04 -0.07% +1.72% $53.22 76
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.75%
USD/AUD 0.789 -0.001 -0.13% -1.50%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)