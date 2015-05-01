SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures edged up on Friday after dropping nearly 2 percent in the prior session, but the grain was poised for a fourth consecutive weekly loss as a record number of U.S. export cancellations weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat down nearly 3 percent for the week, the fourth straight weekly loss. * July corn down more than 1 percent for the week, extending two-week losses to more than 5 percent. * July soybeans up nearly 1 percent for the week, rebounding from a small loss in the previous week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly exports of all wheat varieties were a net cancellation of 449,167 tonnes for the current marketing season, the largest such cancellation in USDA records going back to 1990. * Cheaper supplies shipped out of Europe, Ukraine and Russia continued to dominate international markets while buyers of U.S. wheat also switched some of their canceled purchases to the next marketing season that begins on June 1. * Deliveries against May wheat contracts, an indication of weak cash markets, also were bearish for futures. * The highly pathogenic H5 avian flu turned up in initial tests at five more farms in Iowa, including a commercial egg operation housing up to 5.5 million birds, Iowa's agriculture department said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The euro stood at two-month highs against the dollar and yen early on Friday, having rallied for a second session on the back of another surge in German yields as fears of deflation in Europe eased just a little. * Oil rounded out its best monthly gain in six years on Thursday, with the two global benchmarks for crude rising between 20 and 25 percent in April, helped by a weaker dollar and bets that a supply glut would ease. * U.S. stocks, led by the Nasdaq, sold off on Thursday as Apple shares declined, and tech and biotech quarterly results disappointed. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Apr 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Apr 1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 475.50 1.50 +0.32% -1.65% 503.18 30 CBOT corn 366.00 -0.25 -0.07% -0.48% 381.75 29 CBOT soy 978.75 2.75 +0.28% -0.94% 974.35 57 CBOT rice $10.29 $0.00 -0.05% -1.34% $10.67 46 WTI crude $59.59 -$0.04 -0.07% +1.72% $53.22 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.75% USD/AUD 0.789 -0.001 -0.13% -1.50% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)