* Wheat falls on record number of cancellations * Corn prices drop on U.S. bird flu outbreak * Soybean prices rebound, set to finish week up more than 0.5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat edged up on Friday after losses of nearly 2 percent in the previous session, but was poised to post its fourth straight weekly loss on a record number of export cancellations. Corn fell on concerns over potential weak feed demand due to a U.S. bird flu outbreak, and was set to end the week down over 1 percent. Soybeans were on track for a weekly gain of over 0.5 percent. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures rose 0.32 percent to $4.75-1/2 a bushel, having closed down nearly 2 percent the day before. Despite edging higher, wheat is set to finish the week down nearly 3 percent in its fourth consecutive weekly slide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said weekly exports of all wheat varieties saw a net cancellation of 449,167 tonnes for the current marketing season, the largest such cancellation in USDA records going back to 1990. "The USDA's export sales report shocked the market, not so much because the overall number was poor, but because there was a very large shift from old crop to new crop wheat," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The market will be concerned that it will now be left with old crop inventory that it will need to place quickly." July corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.65-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.41 percent on Thursday. Corn is down more than 1 percent for the week, extending two-week losses to more than 5 percent. It is under pressure after the highly pathogenic H5 avian flu turned up in initial tests at five more farms in Iowa, including a commercial egg operation housing up to 5.5 million birds, Iowa's agriculture department said on Thursday. July soybeans were little changed at $9.76-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.2 percent the day before when expectations for rapid planting progress weighed on prices. Soybeans are set to finish the week up more than 0.5 percent, recouping all their losses from the previous week. Grains prices at 0148 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 474.50 0.50 +0.11% -1.86% 503.15 30 CBOT corn 365.75 -0.50 -0.14% -0.54% 381.74 29 CBOT soy 976.75 0.75 +0.08% -1.14% 974.28 55 CBOT rice $10.29 $0.00 -0.05% -1.34% $10.67 46 WTI crude $59.71 $0.08 +0.13% +1.93% $53.23 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.121 -$0.001 -0.08% +0.75% USD/AUD 0.789 0.000 -0.05% -1.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)