By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, May 1 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday but remained on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss weighed by weak export demand while corn eased on the potential for the U.S. bird flu outbreak to diminish feed demand.

Chicago Board of Trade July wheat futures rose 0.5 percent to $4.76-1/2 a bushel by 1125 GMT but remained on course for a weekly loss of around 2.5 percent.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said weekly exports of all wheat varieties saw a net cancellation of 449,167 tonnes for the current marketing season, the largest such cancellation in USDA records going back to 1990.

"The USDA's export sales report shocked the market, not so much because the overall number was poor, but because there was a very large shift from old crop to new crop wheat," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"The market will be concerned that it will now be left with old crop inventory that it will need to place quickly."

Dealers said improving crop conditions in several key producing countries has also contributed to the recent weakness in wheat prices.

"As the weeks pass the concerns overhanging the markets from a few months ago are starting to be ticked off," David Sheppard of UK grain merchant Gleadell said in a market note.

"Both U.S. and Russian new crop prospects are improving, all-wheat plantings in Canada are expected to be higher than initially thought, and the EU is looking at another bumper crop, with the area planted to wheat in France reported at a record high."

Wheat futures in Paris were shut for a public holiday.

CBOT July corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.65-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.41 percent on Thursday.

Dealers said corn was weighed both by an improving crop outlook in the U.S. and concerns a bird flu outbreak could curtail demand.

"Weather forecasters are maintaining forecasts for the US corn belt that broadly support planting and early development so prices reflect few weather worries for now," Gorey said.

The highly pathogenic H5 avian flu turned up in initial tests at five more farms in Iowa, including a commercial egg operation housing up to 5.5 million birds, Iowa's agriculture department said on Thursday.

CBOT soybeans were holding steady with July unchanged at $9.76 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Jason Neely)