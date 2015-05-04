SYDNEY, May 4 U.S. corn fell for a third
consecutive session on Monday to hover close to the lowest in
more than six months, as expectations that the U.S. Department
of Agriculture will report rapid planting progress weighed on
prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.21 percent
to $3.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a low of $3.60-3/4 a bushel,
the lowest since October, 2014.
* July soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $9.67 a bushel,
having closed down 1.15 percent on Friday when prices hit a
two-week low.
* July wheat fell 0.16 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel,
having closed unchanged on Friday.
* Dry weather and warming temperatures this week provided
ideal conditions for fieldwork in the U.S. Midwest and
Mississippi River Delta. Analysts expected the U.S. Department
of Agriculture on Monday to show corn seedings about halfway
complete - roughly on par with average planting progress.
* Wheat under pressure as prospects of U.S. and Russian crop
improve.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar clung onto tenuous gains early on Monday,
having staged a modest rebound late last week as sellers set
their sights on sterling after disappointing UK data.
* U.S. crude oil futures dipped from 2015 highs and towards
$59 a barrel in early Monday trading, after posting the biggest
monthly gain in six years in April.
DATA- DAY AHEAD (GMT)
0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI April
0800 GMT EZ Markit Mfg Fin al PMI April
0830 (1830)GMT EZ Sentix Index May
1345 US ISM-New York Index April
1400 UD Durable Goods March
1400 US Factory Orders March
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.25 -0.75 -0.16% -0.16% 501.28 33
CBOT corn 362.25 -0.75 -0.21% -1.09% 380.58 24
CBOT soy 967.00 2.25 +0.23% -0.92% 973.28 46
CBOT rice $10.21 $0.00 +0.00% -0.87% $10.63 42
WTI crude $59.08 -$0.07 -0.12% -0.12% $53.99 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.30%
USD/AUD 0.781 -0.004 -0.45% -1.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)