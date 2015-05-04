SYDNEY, May 4 U.S. corn fell for a third consecutive session on Monday to hover close to the lowest in more than six months, as expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will report rapid planting progress weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.21 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.9 percent in the previous session when prices hit a low of $3.60-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since October, 2014. * July soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $9.67 a bushel, having closed down 1.15 percent on Friday when prices hit a two-week low. * July wheat fell 0.16 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, having closed unchanged on Friday. * Dry weather and warming temperatures this week provided ideal conditions for fieldwork in the U.S. Midwest and Mississippi River Delta. Analysts expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday to show corn seedings about halfway complete - roughly on par with average planting progress. * Wheat under pressure as prospects of U.S. and Russian crop improve. MARKET NEWS * The dollar clung onto tenuous gains early on Monday, having staged a modest rebound late last week as sellers set their sights on sterling after disappointing UK data. * U.S. crude oil futures dipped from 2015 highs and towards $59 a barrel in early Monday trading, after posting the biggest monthly gain in six years in April. DATA- DAY AHEAD (GMT) 0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI April 0800 GMT EZ Markit Mfg Fin al PMI April 0830 (1830)GMT EZ Sentix Index May 1345 US ISM-New York Index April 1400 UD Durable Goods March 1400 US Factory Orders March Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.25 -0.75 -0.16% -0.16% 501.28 33 CBOT corn 362.25 -0.75 -0.21% -1.09% 380.58 24 CBOT soy 967.00 2.25 +0.23% -0.92% 973.28 46 CBOT rice $10.21 $0.00 +0.00% -0.87% $10.63 42 WTI crude $59.08 -$0.07 -0.12% -0.12% $53.99 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.30% USD/AUD 0.781 -0.004 -0.45% -1.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)