* US corn falls for third day on favourable planting weather * Wheat eases, soy ticks up after falling for two sessions (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 4 Chicago corn lost more ground on Monday, falling for a third consecutive session to trade near a six-month low as dry weather across the U.S. Midwest helped spring planting and early crop development. Wheat eased under pressure from ample global supplies, while soybeans edged higher on bargain buying after falling for two sessions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to report rapid planting progress in its weekly report later on Monday. "Supply is looking very strong and competition among exporters is pretty fierce," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "The weather is looking pretty good in grain-growing areas of the United States as well as Europe and the Black Sea region." Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT, not far from Friday's six-month low of $3.60-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.69-3/4 a bushel, having lost 2.4 percent in the previous two sessions, and wheat fell 0.1 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel. Dry weather and warming temperatures this week provided ideal conditions for field work in the U.S. Midwest and Mississippi River Delta. Analysts expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday to say corn seedings were about halfway complete, roughly in line with average planting progress. Still, talk about Chinese corn imports could put a floor under the market. Tumbling global corn prices have raised the prospect of a pick-up in imports by China, the world's second-largest consumer, as a widening discount to high domestic prices makes even full-duty imports economic. Wheat was under pressure due to the prospect of big U.S. and Russian crops. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April. 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. Argentine farmers are expected to bring in 60 million tonnes of soy in the 2014/15 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing high yields and smooth harvesting as reasons for increasing its previous estimate of 58.5 million tonnes. Prices at 0226 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.50 -0.50 -0.11% -0.11% 501.29 34 CBOT corn 362.25 -0.75 -0.21% -1.09% 380.58 24 CBOT soy 969.75 5.00 +0.52% -0.64% 973.37 49 CBOT rice $10.23 $0.02 +0.20% -0.68% $10.64 42 WTI crude $58.80 -$0.35 -0.59% -0.59% $53.98 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.782 -0.003 -0.39% -1.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Alan Raybould)