* US corn falls for third day on favourable planting weather
* Wheat eases, soy ticks up after falling for two sessions
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 4 Chicago corn lost more ground
on Monday, falling for a third consecutive session to trade near
a six-month low as dry weather across the U.S. Midwest helped
spring planting and early crop development.
Wheat eased under pressure from ample global supplies, while
soybeans edged higher on bargain buying after falling for two
sessions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to report
rapid planting progress in its weekly report later on Monday.
"Supply is looking very strong and competition among
exporters is pretty fierce," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank.
"The weather is looking pretty good in grain-growing areas
of the United States as well as Europe and the Black Sea
region."
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.2 percent to
$3.62-1/4 a bushel by 0226 GMT, not far from Friday's six-month
low of $3.60-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $9.69-3/4 a bushel,
having lost 2.4 percent in the previous two sessions, and wheat
fell 0.1 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel.
Dry weather and warming temperatures this week provided
ideal conditions for field work in the U.S. Midwest and
Mississippi River Delta. Analysts expected the U.S. Department
of Agriculture on Monday to say corn seedings were about halfway
complete, roughly in line with average planting progress.
Still, talk about Chinese corn imports could put a floor
under the market.
Tumbling global corn prices have raised the prospect of a
pick-up in imports by China, the world's second-largest
consumer, as a widening discount to high domestic prices makes
even full-duty imports economic.
Wheat was under pressure due to the prospect of big U.S. and
Russian crops.
Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to April. 28, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short
position in soybeans.
Argentine farmers are expected to bring in 60 million tonnes
of soy in the 2014/15 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange
said, citing high yields and smooth harvesting as reasons for
increasing its previous estimate of 58.5 million tonnes.
Prices at 0226 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.50 -0.50 -0.11% -0.11% 501.29 34
CBOT corn 362.25 -0.75 -0.21% -1.09% 380.58 24
CBOT soy 969.75 5.00 +0.52% -0.64% 973.37 49
CBOT rice $10.23 $0.02 +0.20% -0.68% $10.64 42
WTI crude $58.80 -$0.35 -0.59% -0.59% $53.98 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.119 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.32%
USD/AUD 0.782 -0.003 -0.39% -1.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
