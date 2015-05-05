SYDNEY, May 5 U.S. corn fell for a fourth
consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a seven month low as the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said plantings were ahead of
market expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.28 percent
to $3.60-1/4 a bushel, just above the session low of $3.59-3/4 a
bushel, the lowest since October 6. Corn closed down 0.76
percent in the previous session.
* July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.78-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Monday.
* July wheat fell 0.21 percent to $4.71-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.26 percent on Tuesday.
* Total corn plantings in the top 18 states were 55 percent
complete as of Sunday, up 36 points on the prior week and ahead
of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May.
* Analysts had expected corn planting to be 49 percent
complete.
* Soybeans draw support from strong rally in soy oil market.
* Forecasts for rain across the U.S. Plains this week,
arriving just in time to shepherd the hard red winter wheat crop
through its last critical phase of development.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was slightly firmer against a basket of major
currencies early on Tuesday, advancing against the euro and
sterling in thin trade with several key financial centres shut
for holidays.
* Brent oil hit a 2015 high before settling down with U.S.
crude on Monday, as Saudi Arabia's plan to halt bombing in Yemen
eased tensions over the security of Middle East oil supplies.
* Wall Street ended higher on Monday as corporate earnings
came in better than feared, although shares of McDonald's
declined after the fast-food chain's turnaround plan left
investors wanting more.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr
Grains prices at 0058 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 471.75 -1.00 -0.21% -0.47% 499.72 33
CBOT corn 360.25 -1.00 -0.28% -0.76% 379.32 22
CBOT soy 978.25 2.00 +0.20% +1.40% 973.41 59
CBOT rice $10.14 $0.04 +0.35% -0.64% $10.59 36
WTI crude $58.90 -$0.03 -0.05% -0.42% $53.97 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 -0.01% -0.51%
USD/AUD 0.783 0.000 -0.03% -0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
