SYDNEY, May 5 U.S. corn fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a seven month low as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said plantings were ahead of market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell 0.28 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel, just above the session low of $3.59-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since October 6. Corn closed down 0.76 percent in the previous session. * July soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $9.78-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.2 percent on Monday. * July wheat fell 0.21 percent to $4.71-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.26 percent on Tuesday. * Total corn plantings in the top 18 states were 55 percent complete as of Sunday, up 36 points on the prior week and ahead of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May. * Analysts had expected corn planting to be 49 percent complete. * Soybeans draw support from strong rally in soy oil market. * Forecasts for rain across the U.S. Plains this week, arriving just in time to shepherd the hard red winter wheat crop through its last critical phase of development. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was slightly firmer against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, advancing against the euro and sterling in thin trade with several key financial centres shut for holidays. * Brent oil hit a 2015 high before settling down with U.S. crude on Monday, as Saudi Arabia's plan to halt bombing in Yemen eased tensions over the security of Middle East oil supplies. * Wall Street ended higher on Monday as corporate earnings came in better than feared, although shares of McDonald's declined after the fast-food chain's turnaround plan left investors wanting more. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 471.75 -1.00 -0.21% -0.47% 499.72 33 CBOT corn 360.25 -1.00 -0.28% -0.76% 379.32 22 CBOT soy 978.25 2.00 +0.20% +1.40% 973.41 59 CBOT rice $10.14 $0.04 +0.35% -0.64% $10.59 36 WTI crude $58.90 -$0.03 -0.05% -0.42% $53.97 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 -0.01% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.783 0.000 -0.03% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)