* U.S. corn falls for 4th session to lowest since Oct 2014 * Corn plantings rise to 55 percent as of Sunday * Market eyes Egypt wheat tender, soy up for 2nd day (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 5 Chicago corn futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a seven-month low, pulled down by a rapid pace of planting across the U.S. Midwest, with forecasts calling for near-perfect weather for early crop development. Wheat also edged lower on plentiful global supplies and a lack of demand for pricy U.S. cargoes, while soybeans rose for a second day with support from strong demand for soyoil. Chicago Board Of Trade July corn fell as much as 0.4 percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since October 6. Wheat lost 0.2 percent to $4.72 a bushel. Soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.79-1/4 a bushel. Ideal planting weather for crops in the central U.S Corn Belt last week resulted in a sharp jump in seedings that bodes well for root production and final yields, state crop reports said on Monday. Total corn plantings in the top 18 states were 55 percent complete as of Sunday, up 36 points on the prior week and far ahead of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May. Soybeans, planted later than corn in the Midwest, rose to 13 percent complete versus a five-year average of 9 percent. "Even in the eastern corn belt, subject to earlier delays, planting progressed rapidly," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. The wheat market is focused on a tender floated by Egypt, the world's top importer, for a price direction. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from June 16-25. The country is seeking cargoes of soft and/or milling wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Romania. U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in Egypt this year, losing out mostly to European and Black Sea suppliers. Forecasts call for rain across the U.S. Plains this week, arriving just in time to shepherd the hard red winter wheat crop through its last critical phase of development. Commodity funds bought a net 9,000 Chicago Board of Trade soyoil contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds also bought 8,000 soybean contracts and sold 4,000 corn contracts. Prices at 0222 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.00 -0.75 -0.16% -0.42% 499.73 33 CBOT corn 360.25 -1.00 -0.28% -0.76% 379.32 22 CBOT soy 979.25 3.00 +0.31% +1.50% 973.44 59 CBOT rice $10.17 $0.06 +0.64% -0.34% $10.59 36 WTI crude $58.86 -$0.07 -0.12% -0.49% $53.97 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 $0.000 -0.04% -0.54% USD/AUD 0.784 0.000 +0.05% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)