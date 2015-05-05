* U.S. corn falls for 4th session to lowest since Oct 2014

* Corn planting races ahead to 55 percent complete by Sunday

* Egypt holds wheat tender as U.S. futures near contract lows (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline)

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral

PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 5 Chicago corn futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a seven-month low, pulled down by rapid planting across the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat futures edged down to approach contract lows as favourable growing conditions underscored ample global supply, while a new tender by top importer Egypt was expected to show U.S. supplies remained uncompetitive in the Middle East.

Soybeans traded almost unchanged as the market steadied after a rally on Monday that had been fanned by interest in soyoil and the threat of a port strike in Argentina.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn was down 1 percent by 1023 GMT at $3.57-1/2 a bushel, the contract's lowest level since Oct. 6.

Wheat lost 0.9 percent to $4.68-1/2 a bushel, near a contract low of $4.64 set last week. July soybeans inched down 0.1 percent to $9.75-1/2 a bushel.

Ideal planting weather for crops in the central U.S. Corn Belt last week resulted in a sharp jump in seedings that bodes well for root production and final yields, state crop reports showed on Monday.

Corn plantings in the top 18 states were 55 percent complete as of Sunday, up 36 points on the prior week and far ahead of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May.

Soybeans, planted later than corn in the Midwest, rose to 13 percent complete versus a five-year average of 9 percent.

"Even in the eastern Corn Belt, subject to earlier delays, planting progressed rapidly," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

"Weather forecasters are maintaining a benign to helpful outlook for the U.S. Corn Belt that will broadly support planting and early development."

Wheat was pressured by improving crop conditions after recent rain brought relief to drought-affected parts of the U.S. Plains.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 43 percent of winter wheat as good or excellent, up 1 point from the previous week and close to the five-year average of 46 percent.

Crop-friendly rain in western Europe and the Black Sea region has also supported bearish sentiment in a well-supplied wheat market.

In Europe, new-crop December wheat on Euronext extend losses to a new seven-month low of 172.50 euros a tonne.

A tender being held on Tuesday by Egypt will offer a fresh gauge of price competition and whether lower U.S. prices and a drop in the dollar in the past week will narrow the gap with Russian, Romanian and French origins.

Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities is seeking wheat for June 16-25 shipment.

(Editing by Tom Hogue and Dale Hudson)