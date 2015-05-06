SYDNEY, May 6 U.S. wheat rose more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday, recouping nearly half the losses from the previous session, as a widely watched U.S. crop tour found lower-than-expected yields in key production regions. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.6 percent to $4.69-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a contract low of $4.60-3/4 a bushel. * July corn rose 0.14 percent to $3.63-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.42 percent in the previous session after prices hit a seven-month low. * July soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.87 percent on Tuesday. * Crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the state at 34.3 bushels per acre, down from 34.7 bushels a year ago. * Wheat had been under pressure earlier in the week as rains in key U.S. production regions fuelled crop prospects, while U.S. stocks remain uncompetitive. MARKET NEWS * The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having come under renewed pressure after disappointing U.S. trade data for March painted an even bleaker economic picture of the first quarter. * Oil prices hit their highest for the year on Tuesday, aided by a disruption in Libyan crude exports, higher selling prices for Saudi oil and a weaker dollar that tends to inflate commodity prices. * U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday after a surprisingly wide March U.S. trade deficit raised concerns that the economy shrank in the first quarter. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China HSBC services PMI Apr 0750 France Markit services PMI Apr 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI Apr 0900 Euro zone Retail sales Mar 1215 U.S. ADP national employment Apr 1315 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speech at IMF event Grains prices at 0050 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 469.25 2.75 +0.59% -0.74% 498.06 34 CBOT corn 363.25 0.50 +0.14% +0.55% 378.21 40 CBOT soy 985.75 1.00 +0.10% +0.97% 973.80 66 CBOT rice $10.00 $0.03 +0.25% -1.04% $10.54 32 WTI crude $60.83 $0.43 +0.71% +3.22% $54.41 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.118 $0.000 -0.04% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.794 -0.001 -0.06% +1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)