* Wheat rises from near five-year low * Crop tour sees below-average yields for northern Kansas (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 6 Chicago wheat edged up from a near five-year low on Wednesday, snapping two sessions of declines as a widely watched U.S. crop tour found below-average yields in a key producing region. Soybeans rose for a third session in a row on concerns over supply disruptions in Argentina. Corn also edged higher, although gains were capped by forecasts of benign weather in the U.S. Midwest which is likely to boost planting. Chicago Board Of Trade July wheat rose 0.7 percent to $4.69-3/4 a bushel by 0159 GMT, having closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a contract low of $4.60-3/4 a bushel. The front-month contract dropped to $4.60 a bushel on Tuesday, matching the low on April 28 which was the weakest since mid-2010. "The tour is finding lower yields which is supportive for prices," said one Sydney-based trader. "Iraq bought U.S. wheat, so there are some signs of export demand." Corn rose 0.3 percent to $3.63-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $9.85-3/4 a bushel. Crop scouts on the first day of an annual three-day tour of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in the northern portion of the state at 34.3 bushels per acre, down from 34.7 bushels a year ago. The 2015 figure was the lowest for the tour's first day since 2001. The tour's prior five-year average for the same area is 42.5 bushels per acre. Iraq's state grains board has purchased 50,000 tonnes of hard wheat to be sourced from the United States, European traders said on Tuesday. Corn prices were being anchored by forecasts of crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest. Ideal planting weather for crops in the central U.S. Corn Belt last week resulted in a sharp jump in seedings that bodes well for root production and final yields, state crop reports showed. There were concerns over soyoil supply disruptions in Argentina, the world top exporter of the commodity. The country's soyoil shipments were slowed on Tuesday by the start of a wage strike by a union representing 20 percent of the country's crushing workers, while the powerful CGT dock-workers union debated whether to join the work stoppage. Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soyoil, used in the international biofuels industry, and soymeal livestock feed. It is also the No. 3 supplier of raw soybeans. Prices at 0159 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 469.75 3.25 +0.70% -0.63% 498.08 34 CBOT corn 363.75 1.00 +0.28% +0.69% 378.23 40 CBOT soy 985.75 1.00 +0.10% +0.97% 973.80 65 CBOT rice $9.99 $0.01 +0.10% -1.19% $10.54 32 WTI crude $60.86 $0.46 +0.76% +3.28% $54.41 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $0.001 +0.09% +0.45% USD/AUD 0.795 0.000 +0.06% +1.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)