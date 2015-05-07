SYDNEY, May 7 U.S. wheat was steady on Thursday,
taking a breather after posting gains of nearly 3 percent in the
previous session, with findings from a widely watched U.S. crop
tour continuing to support prices near a one-week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was unchanged at
$4.79-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.7 percent on Wednesday
when prices hit a one-week high of $4.82-1/4 a bushel.
* July soybeans were little changed at $9.83 a bushel,
having closed down 0.23 percent on Wednesday after hitting a
one-week peak of $9.90-1/2 a bushel.
* July corn fell 0.5 percent to $3.65 a bushel, after
gaining 1.1 percent in the previous session.
* Crop scouts on the second day of an annual three-day tour
of Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat
in the southwest portion of the state at 34.5 bushels per acre,
up from 30.8 bushels a year ago but below a five-year average.
* Wheat drew strong support on Wednesday as the Wheat
Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas found disappointing
results.
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent blending
targets for the country's renewable fuels programme to the White
House for review ahead of a June 1 deadline.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished at its lowest in over two months
against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, under
renewed pressure from disappointing data, while a further spike
in German yields gave the euro some support.
* Oil prices hit 2015 peaks on Wednesday amid the first
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories since January, before
settling off their highs as investors and traders moved to take
profits on a multi-week rally.
* U.S. stocks ended weaker on Wednesday after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen warned of high valuations, adding to
anxiety about future interest rates and a global bond rout.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders Mar
0645 France Industrial output Mar
0645 France Trade data Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Mar
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 479.25 0.00 +0.00% +2.73% 497.90 43
CBOT corn 365.00 -1.75 -0.48% +0.62% 377.32 37
CBOT soy 983.00 0.50 +0.05% -0.18% 973.92 60
CBOT rice $9.76 -$0.04 -0.41% -2.21% $10.48 25
WTI crude $60.47 -$0.46 -0.75% +0.12% $54.71 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 -$0.001 -0.11% +1.38%
USD/AUD 0.796 -0.001 -0.09% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)