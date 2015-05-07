* Wheat dips from 1-week top, corn eases on supplies * U.S. crop tour in Kansas finds below-average yields (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 7 Chicago wheat edged lower on Thursday as the market took a breather after notching its biggest daily gain in more than a month in the last session on support from a U.S. crop tour finding lower yields. Corn eased, snapping two sessions of gains with ample global supplies and crop-friendly weather in the United States keeping a lid on prices. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat dipped quarter of a cent to $4.79-1/2 a bushel by 0201 GMT, having closed up 2.7 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week high of $4.82-1/4 a bushel. Corn fell 0.2 percent to $3.66 a bushel after gaining 1.5 percent in the previous two sessions and soybeans were unchanged at $9.82-1/2 a bushel. "While the U.S. is struggling to export wheat the rest of the world is not," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "Consumers are still buying wheat and that is keeping a lid on global inventories so even with elevated U.S. inventories, global prices do not need to fall that much." Wheat drew strong support on Wednesday as the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas found disappointing results. Scouts on the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas found prospects for the crop in the western portion of the state worse than those of last year's drought-hit crop. Northern Kansas yields were projected at a 14-year low of 34.3 bushels per acre on Monday. Corn prices are being weighed down by near-perfect crop weather across U.S. Midwest which is boosting planting and early crop development. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent blending targets for the country's renewable fuels programme to the White House for review ahead of a June 1 deadline. Commodity funds bought a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts and 7,000 corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were even in soybean and soymeal contracts. They were net sellers of 2,000 soyoil contracts. Prices at 0201 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.50 0.25 +0.05% +2.79% 497.91 43 CBOT corn 366.00 -0.75 -0.20% +0.90% 377.35 37 CBOT soy 982.50 0.00 +0.00% -0.23% 973.90 59 CBOT rice $9.78 -$0.02 -0.15% -1.95% $10.49 25 WTI crude $60.40 -$0.53 -0.87% +0.00% $54.71 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 -$0.002 -0.16% +1.33% USD/AUD 0.797 0.000 -0.01% +0.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)