SYDNEY, May 8 U.S. corn prices fell on Friday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2 percent, with forecasts for crop-friendly weather poised to drive the grain to its third straight weekly loss. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade July corn is down nearly 0.5 percent this week, its third consecutive seven-day loss. * July soybeans were little changed for the week, having posted two consecutive weekly losses. * July wheat was steady on the week, after falling more than 1 percent last week. * Corn and soybean prices have been pressured by forecasts for wet, warm weather across the Midwest, aiding crop development. * A widely watched U.S. crop tour continues to find low yields. * A U.S. government report showed old-crop export sales of corn topped expectations in the latest week. * China is expected to produce a record 232 million tonnes of corn in 2015/16, up 7.6 percent on year, as farmers expand acreage due to Beijing's high price stockpile policy, according to a forecast by an official think-tank issued on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * Sterling rallied to its highest in just over a week early on Friday, outperforming its peers on the prospect that British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives could stay in office. * Oil prices tumbled 3 percent on Thursday as a resurgent dollar erased gains from the past two sessions, setting the market up for its first weekly loss in five. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in tech stocks and a reversal in surging global interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data Apr 0600 Germany Industrial output Mar 0600 Germany Trade data Mar 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Apr 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Apr 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar Grains prices at 0041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 0.25 +0.05% -1.30% 496.70 35 CBOT corn 361.00 -0.50 -0.14% -1.57% 376.07 34 CBOT soy 975.50 0.50 +0.05% -0.71% 973.87 51 CBOT rice $9.72 $0.02 +0.21% -0.82% $10.43 23 WTI crude $58.99 $0.05 +0.08% -3.18% $55.00 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.89% USD/AUD 0.789 -0.001 -0.18% -0.97% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)