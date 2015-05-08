* Corn under pressure, falls for 5 out of 7 sessions * U.S. crop weather, China's production weigh on corn (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 8 U.S. corn futures edged lower on Friday with the market facing its biggest three-week decline since the end of January on pressure from ideal crop weather in the U.S. Midwest and forecasts of record production in China. Wheat is poised for a fifth week of decline on expectations of abundant world supplies. Soybeans are up almost 1 percent this week. "There is fair bit of corn in China, so the market is trying to price in high stocks in China and what they are going to do to imports over the next 12 months," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. "There is good U.S. planting weather, so everything is generally on track." China is expected to produce a record 232 million tonnes of corn in 2015/16, up 7.6 percent on year, as farmers expand acreage due to Beijing's stockpile policy, according to a forecast by an official think-tank issued on Thursday. The decline in corn prices comes despite a U.S. government report showing old-crop export sales of corn topped expectations in the latest week. Corn and soybean prices have been pressured by forecasts for wet, warm weather across the Midwest that will aid crop growth. Chicago Board of Trade July corn is down 0.3 percent this week, its third consecutive loss, while soybeans have gained 0.9 percent, having posted two consecutive weekly losses. Wheat is down 0.2 percent for this week after falling almost 3 percent last week. Corn was trading down 0.1 percent to $3.61-1/4 a bushel at 0238 GMT on Friday, soybeans are down 0.2 percent to $9.73-1/4 a bushel and wheat gained 0.1 percent to $4.73 a bushel. The winter wheat crop in Kansas, the top U.S. producer of the grain, should be below average in 2015, reflecting drought, bouts of freezing temperatures and crop diseases, scouts on an annual tour of the state said. Scouts projected production of wheat at 288.5 million bushels, above last year's official U.S. Department of Agriculture output of 246.4 million bushels but below the five-year crop tour average of 313.6 million bushels. Overall global wheat supplies are forecast to be plentiful. "Northern hemisphere wheat crops are looking pretty good, so you are looking at an overall winter wheat production not much lower than last year, which was pretty high," said Deane. Prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 0.25 +0.05% -1.30% 496.70 35 CBOT corn 361.25 -0.25 -0.07% -1.50% 376.08 34 CBOT soy 973.25 -1.75 -0.18% -0.94% 973.79 50 CBOT rice $9.71 $0.01 +0.10% -0.92% $10.43 23 WTI crude $58.84 -$0.10 -0.17% -3.43% $54.99 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.122 -$0.004 -0.37% -1.13% USD/AUD 0.788 -0.002 -0.25% -1.04% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)