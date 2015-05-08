* Wheat yields in Kansas expected to be below average

* U.S. corn, soy outlooks boosted by favourable weather (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, May 8 U.S. wheat futures were marginally higher on Friday with the market stabilising following a slide, although abundant global supplies remained.

Corn prices edged up but remained on track for a weekly loss while soybeans were slightly lower.

CBOT July wheat was up 0.4 percent at $4.74-1/2 a bushel at 1029 GMT. The contract was on course for a marginal weekly gain of 0.1 percent, ending its losing streak after four consecutive weekly losses.

"The market gives the feel of some downside before a floor is set," David Sheppard, managing director of UK merchant Gleadell said in a market note.

Sheppard said early reports that U.S. hard red winter wheat yields could be lower than expected were offset by a likely increase in Black Sea supplies.

The winter wheat crop in Kansas, the top U.S. producer of the grain, should be below average in 2015, reflecting drought, bouts of freezing temperatures and crop diseases, scouts on an annual tour of the state said.

Scouts projected production of wheat at 288.5 million bushels, above last year's official U.S. Department of Agriculture output of 246.4 million bushels but below the five-year crop tour average of 313.6 million bushels.

May wheat in Paris, which expires on Monday, was down 6.00 euros or 3.7 percent at 155.50 euros a tonne extending the prior session's steep setback.

Commerzbank said in a market note that processors had liquidated long positions in the May contract and bought European wheat directly on the spot market where prices were cheaper.

A public holiday in France helped to limit trade.

CBOT July corn was up a marginal 0.07 percent at $3.61-3/4 a bushel at 1002 GMT. The contract is on track for a small weekly loss of about 0.35 percent.

Dealers said the market remained under pressure from ideal crop weather in the U.S. Midwest and forecasts of record production in China.

"There is fair bit of corn in China, so the market is trying to price in high stocks in China and what they are going to do to imports over the next 12 months," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.

"There is good U.S. planting weather, so everything is generally on track."

Corn and soybean prices have been pressured by forecasts for wet, warm weather across the Midwest that will aid crop growth.

CBOT July soybeans were down 0.1 percent at $9.73-3/4 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by William Hardy)