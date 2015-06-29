SYDNEY, June 29 U.S. wheat rose more than 1 percent to a near six-month high on Monday, stretching gains into a third session, as flooding across key production regions stoked worries about crop yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 1.2 percent to $5.74-3/4 a bushel by 0103 GMT, after hitting $5.77-1/2 earlier, the highest since Jan. 13. Wheat, which closed up 5.6 percent on Friday, has rallied almost 9 percent over the past two sessions. * November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $9.88-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.84 percent on Friday when prices hit $10.02 - the highest since March 2. * December corn rose 0.8 percent to $4.05-1/4 a bushel, just shy of the session high of $4.06-3-4 a bushel - the highest since April 8. Corn gained 2.5 percent in the previous session. * Wet conditions and flooding in the Midwest, from Missouri eastward through the Ohio River Valley, remained the focus. Farmers in the region grow corn and soybeans, as well as soft red winter wheat, the type traded at the CBOT. * Funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat and corn, leaving those markets open to short-covering rallies. * Some investors were exiting positions ahead of two much-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due June 30 on U.S. acreage and quarterly stocks. MARKET NEWS * Euro exchange rates fell in Asia early on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal with its international lenders to secure more emergency funding at the weekend, forcing it to introduce capital controls and keep its banks shut. * U.S. crude futures fell as much as $1 in early trade after Greece imposed capital controls as lenders refused to extend the country's bailout and with western officials saying a deal on Iran's disputed nuclear programme might be hard to achieve. DATA (GMT) for Monday June 29 0900 EZ Business, economic sentiment for June 1400 US Pending home sales May Grains prices at 0103 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 574.75 6.75 +1.19% +6.83% 516.14 81 CBOT corn 405.25 3.25 +0.81% +7.64% 361.64 79 CBOT soy 988.75 2.75 +0.28% +1.13% 931.43 77 CBOT rice $10.06 -$0.19 -1.81% -2.61% $10.04 44 WTI crude $58.82 -$0.81 -1.36% -1.47% $59.56 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 -$0.015 -1.30% -1.65% USD/AUD 0.764 -0.001 -0.16% -1.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)