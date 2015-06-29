* Wheat firms as market worried over rains * Corn hits near three-month high * Soybeans drop back from four-month peak By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 29 U.S. wheat rose as much as 1.5 percent on Monday to extend its three-day gain to 10 percent as concerns that flooding across key U.S. producing regions will curb yields pushed the grain to its highest in nearly six months. Corn also rose to hit a near three-month high as concerns about the recent rains and storms across the Midwest drove prices upwards, while soybeans edged lower. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures rose 1 percent to $5.73-1/2 a bushel by 0341 GMT, after hitting $5.77-1/2 earlier, the highest since Jan. 13. Wheat closed up 5.6 percent on Friday. "We are seeing continued strength on the back of concerns over rains in the U.S. and they certainly didn't come at a good time," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Wet conditions and flooding in the Midwest, from Missouri eastward through the Ohio River Valley, remained the focus. Farmers in the region grow corn and soybeans, as well as soft red winter wheat, the type traded at the CBOT. Funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat and corn, leaving those markets open to short-covering rallies. Some investors were exiting positions ahead of two much-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due June 30 on acreage and quarterly stocks. December corn rose 0.8 percent to $4.05-1/2 a bushel, just shy of the session high of $4.06-3/4 a bushel - the highest since April 8. Corn gained 2.5 percent in the previous session and more than 3 percent in the session before that. Corn is drawing support amid concern that the recent storms across the Midwest will further damage crop quality. Domestic corn use is expected to remain robust despite an outbreak of avian flu that forced poultry producers to cull 50 million birds, analysts said. November soybeans fell 0.43 percent to $9.81-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.84 percent on Friday when prices hit $10.02 - the highest since March 2. The USDA is expected to peg soybean stocks at 670 million bushels, compared with 405 million bushels a year earlier. Grains prices at 0341 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 573.50 5.50 +0.97% +6.60% 516.10 81 CBOT corn 405.50 3.50 +0.87% +7.70% 361.65 79 CBOT soy 981.75 -4.25 -0.43% +0.41% 931.20 75 CBOT rice $10.12 -$0.13 -1.27% -2.08% $10.04 49 WTI crude $58.76 -$0.87 -1.46% -1.57% $59.56 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 -$0.015 -1.33% -1.68% USD/AUD 0.766 0.000 +0.05% -0.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)