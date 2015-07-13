SYDNEY, July 13 U.S. corn rose for a fourth
consecutive session on Monday as prices lingered near a one-year
high, drawing continued supported from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's bigger than expected cut of end of year stocks
forecast.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.34
percent to $4.46-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a one-year high of $4.49 a
bushel.
* November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $10.24-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Friday.
* December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.74-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Friday.
* The USDA, in Friday's report, kept its U.S. corn and soy
yield forecasts unchanged from June, surprising some analysts
who had expected lower estimates due to the wet weather.
* Many predicted the government would need to cut the
estimates next month to reflect damage in the fields.
* Old-crop corn ending stocks were cut to 1.779 billion
bushels from 1.876 billion due to increased demand from the
export and feed sector. The average analyst forecast was 1.811
billion bushels.
* USDA in its monthly supply and demand report pegged
old-crop U.S. soybean ending stocks at 255 million bushels, down
from 330 million bushels a month ago and less than the 287
million bushels expected by market watchers.
* USDA raised its forecast of 2014/15 global wheat ending
stocks by nearly 12 million tonnes, to 212.06 million tonnes,
above the range of trade expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell broadly early on Monday after a weekend
emergency summit billed as the 'final meeting on Greece' ended
with no deal but just more deadlines, dealing a blow to
investors who had hoped for some kind of resolution to Athens'
debt crisis.
* Oil prices opened lower on Monday as Iran and six world
powers were close to nailing down a nuclear deal, while Greece
and its creditors failed to find a bailout agreement over the
weekend.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
China Trade data June
1800 U.S. Federal budget June
Grains prices at 0053 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 574.25 -1.75 -0.30% -0.65% 539.85 62
CBOT corn 446.50 1.50 +0.34% +1.71% 397.83 85
CBOT soy 1024.25 2.00 +0.20% +0.84% 962.35 63
CBOT rice $10.96 -$0.13 -1.13% -0.81% $10.34 66
WTI crude $52.12 -$0.62 -1.18% -1.25% $58.14 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.003 -0.24% +0.90%
USD/AUD 0.743 -0.001 -0.15% -0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)