SYDNEY, July 13 U.S. corn rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday as prices lingered near a one-year high, drawing continued supported from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's bigger than expected cut of end of year stocks forecast. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.34 percent to $4.46-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session when prices hit a one-year high of $4.49 a bushel. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $10.24-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.6 percent on Friday. * December wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.74-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Friday. * The USDA, in Friday's report, kept its U.S. corn and soy yield forecasts unchanged from June, surprising some analysts who had expected lower estimates due to the wet weather. * Many predicted the government would need to cut the estimates next month to reflect damage in the fields. * Old-crop corn ending stocks were cut to 1.779 billion bushels from 1.876 billion due to increased demand from the export and feed sector. The average analyst forecast was 1.811 billion bushels. * USDA in its monthly supply and demand report pegged old-crop U.S. soybean ending stocks at 255 million bushels, down from 330 million bushels a month ago and less than the 287 million bushels expected by market watchers. * USDA raised its forecast of 2014/15 global wheat ending stocks by nearly 12 million tonnes, to 212.06 million tonnes, above the range of trade expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell broadly early on Monday after a weekend emergency summit billed as the 'final meeting on Greece' ended with no deal but just more deadlines, dealing a blow to investors who had hoped for some kind of resolution to Athens' debt crisis. * Oil prices opened lower on Monday as Iran and six world powers were close to nailing down a nuclear deal, while Greece and its creditors failed to find a bailout agreement over the weekend. DATA AHEAD (GMT) China Trade data June 1800 U.S. Federal budget June Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 574.25 -1.75 -0.30% -0.65% 539.85 62 CBOT corn 446.50 1.50 +0.34% +1.71% 397.83 85 CBOT soy 1024.25 2.00 +0.20% +0.84% 962.35 63 CBOT rice $10.96 -$0.13 -1.13% -0.81% $10.34 66 WTI crude $52.12 -$0.62 -1.18% -1.25% $58.14 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.114 -$0.003 -0.24% +0.90% USD/AUD 0.743 -0.001 -0.15% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)