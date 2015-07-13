* U.S. corn gains as USDA reduces supply forecast
* Wheat under pressure from cheaper Black Sea shipments
* China imported 8.09 mln tonnes of soy in June
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 13 U.S. corn rose for a fourth
consecutive session on Monday, trading near a one-year high with
support from the U.S. agriculture department's
bigger-than-expected reduction in stocks.
Wheat lost more ground, hovering close to a two-week low,
with lack of demand for pricy U.S. shipments keeping the market
under pressure.
"We saw a bullish USDA report which is supporting corn
prices," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at
brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Stocks are expected to be lower and wet weather is hurting
the crop."
Chicago Board Of Trade September corn rose 0.3 percent
to $4.36 a bushel by 0249, having gained 1.4 percent in the
previous session when prices hit a one-year high of $4.39-1/4 a
bushel.
Wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.74 a bushel, having
closed down 0.3 percent on Friday, and soybeans added 0.1
percent to $10.32 a bushel.
Old-crop corn ending stocks were cut to 1.779 billion
bushels from 1.876 billion due to increased demand from the
export and feed sector. The average analyst forecast was 1.811
billion bushels.
The reductions, revealed in a monthly USDA report, added to
concerns about supplies among traders worried that persistent
rains will hurt yields for the autumn harvests.
The agency kept its U.S. corn and soy yield forecasts
unchanged from June, surprising some analysts who had expected
lower estimates due to the wet weather.
Many predicted the government would need to cut the
estimates next month to reflect damage in the fields.
It pegged old-crop U.S. soybean ending stocks at 255 million
bushels, down from 330 million bushels a month ago and less than
the 287 million bushels expected by market watchers.
There is additional support for soybeans with rising demand
in China, the world's largest buyer.
China imported 8.09 million tonnes of soybeans in June, up
32.0 percent from 6.13 million tonnes in May, figures from the
General Administration of Customs of China showed.
The USDA raised its forecast of 2014/15 global wheat ending
stocks by nearly 12 million tonnes, to 212.06 million tonnes,
above the range of trade expectations.
Large speculators switched to a net long position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to July 7, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)