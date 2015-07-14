SYDNEY, July 14 U.S. corn rose for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday to hit a fresh one-year high on forecasts for bigger than expected demand, although the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop condition report put a cap on gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn rose 0.2 percent to $4.52-3/4 a bushel, just below the session high of $4.53 a bushel, the highest since July 2014. Corn gained 1.5 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans rose 0.9 percent to $10.37-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.8 percent on Monday. * September wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.77-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Monday. * USDA, in a report issued after the close of trading, cut soybean ratings by 1 percentage point but left corn conditions unchanged. * Analysts had expected both corn and soybeans to be trimmed by 1 percent. * USDA, in a monthly report issued on Friday surprised investors, showing corn and soybean supplies at small levels than anticipated, sending prices higher for each crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar strengthened against the yen and euro on Tuesday after Greece finally agreed to a debt deal with its creditors and allowed the market focus to shift back towards U.S. and European yield differentials. * Oil prices dipped early on Tuesday as the market awaited an announcement on a nuclear deal between Iran and six global powers that could see an easing of sanctions against Tehran and a gradual increase of its oil exports. * U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average re-emerging in positive territory for the year, after euro zone leaders reached a tentative deal to bail out Greece. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment July 0900 Euro zone Industrial production May 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism June 1230 U.S. Import prices June 1230 U.S. Export prices June 1230 U.S. Retail sales June 1400 U.S. Business inventories May Grains prices at 0115 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 577.75 2.00 +0.35% +0.30% 542.52 63 CBOT corn 452.75 1.00 +0.22% +1.74% 400.73 86 CBOT soy 1037.50 9.00 +0.88% +1.49% 966.96 69 CBOT rice $10.90 -$0.04 -0.32% -1.67% $10.37 67 WTI crude $51.64 -$0.56 -1.07% -2.09% $57.86 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.099 -$0.001 -0.10% -1.53% USD/AUD 0.740 -0.001 -0.09% -0.51% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)