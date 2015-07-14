* Corn at 1-year peak as U.S. supplies seen tightening * Wheat up from 2-week low, Egypt tender in focus (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 14 Chicago corn futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday to a one-year high, with the market underpinned by expectations of tighter supplies and unwanted moisture from heavy rains in parts of the U.S. grain belt. Soybeans climbed 1.4 percent as U.S. crop conditions deteriorated slightly and wheat advanced from a two-week low. "Weather forecasters continue to expect a better turn in the weather for much of the U.S. corn belt even if some areas remain too wet right now," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. "But the market has grown sceptical about this drier turn in the weather so is likely to wait for it to happen before giving up corn's price gains." Chicago Board of Trade September corn had risen 0.5 percent to $4.42-3/4 a bushel by 0250 GMT. Corn climbed 1.3 percent in the previous session. Soybeans rose 1.4 percent to $10.51-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.7 percent on Monday. Wheat added 0.7 percent to $5.79-3/4 a bushel, having closed 0.3-percent lower on Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a report issued after the close of trading on Monday, cut soybean ratings by 1 percentage point but left corn conditions unchanged. It rated 62 percent of soybeans good-to-excellent as compared with 63 percent a week ago and below last year's 72 percent. The agency said 69 percent of the corn crop was in good-to-excellent condition, matching last week's rating but below last year's 76 percent. Analysts had expected both corn and soybeans to be trimmed by 1 percent. The USDA, in a monthly report issued on Friday surprised investors, showing corn and soybean supplies at small levels than anticipated, sending prices higher for each crop. The wheat market is focused on a tender floated by Egypt, the world's biggest importer, although U.S. suppliers are not expected to win business. Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities set a tender on Monday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Aug. 21-31. Still, Russian wheat export prices rose further last week, supported by delayed harvesting, problems with the government's export tax and high demand. Crops in Russia, a major wheat exporter, have been delayed this year by rains in its southern regions, the key area for exports via the Black Sea. Prices at 0250 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 579.75 4.00 +0.69% +0.30% 540.03 63 CBOT corn 453.50 1.75 +0.39% +3.30% 398.07 88 CBOT soy 1045.00 16.50 +1.60% +2.23% 967.21 69 CBOT rice $10.89 -$0.04 -0.41% -1.45% $10.34 67 WTI crude $51.75 -$0.45 -0.86% -1.88% $57.86 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.101 -$0.016 -1.39% -0.26% USD/AUD 0.743 -0.001 -0.13% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Joseph Radford)