SYDNEY, July 15 U.S. corn futures rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses of nearly 3 percent in the previous session, but forecasts for much-needed dry weather capped gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.1 percent to $10.24 a bushel, having closed down 0.34 percent on Tuesday. * December corn rose 0.46 percent to $4.40-3/4 a bushel, having ended the previous session down 2.9 percent. * September wheat fell 0.5 percent to $5.68 a bushel, after closing down 0.83 percent on Tuesday. * Meteorologists said extended forecasts showed drier conditions in the eastern portion of the U.S. Corn Belt and rains in the western part, each of which were likely to benefit developing corn and soybean crops. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday reduced its assessment of soybean crop conditions and left corn conditions unchanged. * China, the world's largest soy buyer, shipped in 8.09 million tonnes of oilseed in June, the second highest monthly imports as crushers took advantage of cheap South American supplies. MARKET NEWS * Sterling was broadly higher early on Wednesday after the Bank of England put the prospect of an interest rate hike front and centre, while a surprise fall in U.S. retail sales kept the dollar pinned down. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as traders expect a delay in Iranian crude supplies returning to the market after Tehran and six world powers reached a nuclear compromise, but analysts said prices would still remain low due to oversupply. * Wall Street gained for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, its longest winning streak since January, buoyed by the energy sector as oil prices rebounded from early declines. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Gross domestic product Q2 0200 China Industrial output June 0200 China Retail sales June 0200 China Urban investment June 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing July 1315 U.S. Industrial output June 1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers seminannual testimony on monetary policy before Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 568.00 -3.00 -0.53% -1.35% 543.96 60 CBOT corn 440.75 2.00 +0.46% -2.43% 402.35 66 CBOT soy 1024.00 -1.00 -0.10% -0.44% 970.07 62 CBOT rice $11.08 $0.00 -0.05% +1.28% $10.41 73 WTI crude $53.36 $0.32 +0.60% +2.22% $57.64 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.100 -$0.001 -0.11% -0.05% USD/AUD 0.745 0.000 -0.01% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)