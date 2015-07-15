* Chicago wheat falls for fourth session * Corn adds to Tuesday losses as Midwest weather improves * Soybeans also curbed by better crop weather (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 15 Chicago wheat fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday to touch a new two-week low, as U.S. wheat remained uncompetitive overseas and the winter crop harvest continued to advance. Corn edged lower, adding to steep losses on Tuesday when the market retreated from a one-year high, as drier weather was forecast in the U.S. Midwest which could bring relief for crops that have endured soggy conditions this season. Soybeans also eased in view of the more favourable weather outlook for Midwest crops. Chicago Board of Trade September wheat was down 1.6 percent at $5.62 a bushel by 1149 GMT, just above an intraday low of $5.61-3/4, a level last seen on the contract on June 26. "The level of prices of American wheat, despite the recent decline, is not boosting exports," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, bought 235,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat, in a tender for Aug. 21-31 shipment in which there were no offers of U.S. wheat. Harvest progress in United States and Europe was adding supply pressure at a time of large global stocks. The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 65 percent complete as of Sunday, up 10 points over the week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Showers expected in the coming week in spring wheat belts in the northern United States and Canada could also benefit the later-developing crop, particularly in parched Canadian belts. September corn rose 0.8 percent to $4.24-3/4 a bushel, having ended the previous session down 2.8 percent. August soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $10.27-1/2 a bushel. Meteorologists said extended forecasts showed drier conditions in the eastern portion of the U.S. Corn Belt and rains in the western part, which were likely to benefit developing corn and soybean crops. Heavy rains over the past three months have left pools of water on some U.S. fields, limiting corn and soybean yield potential and reducing wheat grain quality. The USDA on Monday reduced its assessment of soybean crop conditions and left corn conditions unchanged. Corn and soybeans were also curbed by a drop in crude oil prices as investors reacted to an agreement over Iran's nuclear programme on Tuesday that could lead to higher Iranian exports. Financial markets were also awaiting direction from a speech by the head of the U.S. central bank that could give more clues about an interest rate rise. Prices as of 1149 GMT Last Change Pct End 2014 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 562.00 -9.00 -1.58 589.75 -4.71 CBOT corn 424.75 -3.50 -0.82 397.00 6.99 CBOT soy 1027.50 -6.00 -0.58 1019.25 0.81 Paris wheat 192.50 -2.00 -1.03 201.25 -4.35 Paris maize 188.00 -0.25 -0.13 165.75 13.42 Paris rape 388.50 -2.75 -0.70 351.00 10.68 WTI crude oil 52.63 -0.41 -0.77 53.27 -1.20 Euro/dlr 1.10 0.00 -0.07 1.2097 -9.06 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Pravin Char)