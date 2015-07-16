SYDNEY, July 16 U.S. soybeans edged higher on
Thursday after two consecutive sessions of losses, but gains
were capped by forecasts for dry weather which would aid yield
potential.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1
percent to $10.17 a bushel, having closed down 0.66 percent on
Wednesday.
* December corn rose 0.4 percent to $4.42, having
gained 0.34 percent in the previous session.
* December wheat fell 0.1 percent $5.66-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.35 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a
low of $5.66 a bushel - the lowest since June 26.
* Harvest progress in the United States and Europe was
adding supply pressure at a time of large global stocks.
* The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 65 percent complete as
of Sunday, up 10 points over the week, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
* Showers expected in the coming week in spring wheat belts
in the northern United States and Canada could also benefit the
later-developing crop, particularly in parched Canadian belts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen reinforced market expectations for a U.S. interest
rate hike, possibly as soon as September.
* Oil prices fell about 3 percent on Wednesday on
expectations increased exports from Iran will add to a global
supply glut and on rising inventories at the delivery hub at
Cushing, Oklahoma.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday following Yellen's
comments, as a decline in energy shares outweighed gains in the
financial sector in the latter stages of trading.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade May
1145 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy
meeting
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index July
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index
July
1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers
semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the
Senate Banking Committee
Grains prices at 0021 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 566.25 -0.50 -0.09% -0.83% 545.58 46
CBOT corn 442.00 1.75 +0.40% +0.74% 404.47 73
CBOT soy 1017.00 1.00 +0.10% -0.78% 973.28 52
CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.01 -0.09% -0.27% $10.44 77
WTI crude $51.70 $0.29 +0.56% -2.53% $57.31 31
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.69%
USD/AUD 0.736 -0.001 -0.16% -1.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)