SYDNEY, July 16 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday after two consecutive sessions of losses, but gains were capped by forecasts for dry weather which would aid yield potential. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.1 percent to $10.17 a bushel, having closed down 0.66 percent on Wednesday. * December corn rose 0.4 percent to $4.42, having gained 0.34 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.1 percent $5.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.35 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low of $5.66 a bushel - the lowest since June 26. * Harvest progress in the United States and Europe was adding supply pressure at a time of large global stocks. * The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 65 percent complete as of Sunday, up 10 points over the week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Showers expected in the coming week in spring wheat belts in the northern United States and Canada could also benefit the later-developing crop, particularly in parched Canadian belts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced market expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike, possibly as soon as September. * Oil prices fell about 3 percent on Wednesday on expectations increased exports from Iran will add to a global supply glut and on rising inventories at the delivery hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday following Yellen's comments, as a decline in energy shares outweighed gains in the financial sector in the latter stages of trading. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade May 1145 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy meeting 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index July 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index July 1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the Senate Banking Committee Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 566.25 -0.50 -0.09% -0.83% 545.58 46 CBOT corn 442.00 1.75 +0.40% +0.74% 404.47 73 CBOT soy 1017.00 1.00 +0.10% -0.78% 973.28 52 CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.01 -0.09% -0.27% $10.44 77 WTI crude $51.70 $0.29 +0.56% -2.53% $57.31 31 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.69% USD/AUD 0.736 -0.001 -0.16% -1.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)