* Weather outlook for largely dry weather * Soybeans recoups much of the losses from previous session * Wheat unchanged, shrugs off harvest pressure By Colin Packham SYDNEY, July 16 U.S. corn rose more than 0.5 percent on Thursday to extend gains into a second straight session, though forecasts for more favourable weather provided some headwind. Soybeans rose more 0.5 percent, while wheat was unchanged, near a three-week low. Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.74 percent to $4.43-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.34 percent on Wednesday. Analysts said a slightly wetter weather outlook was underpinning some gains. "Feed demand seems to be impatient," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Weather forecasters continue to expect a better turn in the weather for much of the U.S. Corn Belt but they have now added a little more rain to next week's forecasts." Corn hit a one-year high of $4.54-1/4 a bushel earlier the week following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's bigger than expected cut to ending stocks, while concerns over potential yield losses continue to persist. The USDA left its corn yield forecast unchanged last week, while it confirmed the condition of crop remained unchanged earlier in the week - though traders continue to expect the U.S. government forecast will eventually be trimmed. Meteorologists predict warmer and drier conditions in the eastern half of the Midwestern crop belt, where record rainfall left pools of water, reducing corn and soybean yield potential and damaging mature fields of soft red winter wheat. November soybean futures rose 0.42 percent to $10.20-1/4 a bushel, recouping much of the 0.64 percent losses in the previous session. December wheat was unchanged at $5.66-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.35 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a low of $5.66 a bushel - the lowest since June 26. Traders said harvest progress in the United States and Europe was adding supply pressure at a time of large global stocks. The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 65 percent complete as of Sunday, up 10 points over the week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grains prices at 0333 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 566.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.74% 545.60 46 CBOT corn 443.50 3.25 +0.74% +1.08% 404.52 74 CBOT soy 1020.25 4.25 +0.42% -0.46% 973.38 54 CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.01 -0.09% -0.27% $10.44 77 WTI crude $51.93 $0.52 +1.01% -2.09% $57.32 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.70% USD/AUD 0.737 0.000 -0.04% -0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)