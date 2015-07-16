* Weather outlook for largely dry weather
* Soybeans recoups much of the losses from previous session
* Wheat unchanged, shrugs off harvest pressure
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, July 16 U.S. corn rose more than 0.5
percent on Thursday to extend gains into a second straight
session, though forecasts for more favourable weather provided
some headwind.
Soybeans rose more 0.5 percent, while wheat was unchanged,
near a three-week low.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.74 percent
to $4.43-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.34 percent on
Wednesday.
Analysts said a slightly wetter weather outlook was
underpinning some gains.
"Feed demand seems to be impatient," said Tobin Gorey,
director, agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect a better turn in the
weather for much of the U.S. Corn Belt but they have now added a
little more rain to next week's forecasts."
Corn hit a one-year high of $4.54-1/4 a bushel earlier the
week following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's bigger than
expected cut to ending stocks, while concerns over potential
yield losses continue to persist.
The USDA left its corn yield forecast unchanged last week,
while it confirmed the condition of crop remained unchanged
earlier in the week - though traders continue to expect the U.S.
government forecast will eventually be trimmed.
Meteorologists predict warmer and drier conditions in the
eastern half of the Midwestern crop belt, where record rainfall
left pools of water, reducing corn and soybean yield potential
and damaging mature fields of soft red winter wheat.
November soybean futures rose 0.42 percent to
$10.20-1/4 a bushel, recouping much of the 0.64 percent losses
in the previous session.
December wheat was unchanged at $5.66-3/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.35 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a
low of $5.66 a bushel - the lowest since June 26.
Traders said harvest progress in the United States and
Europe was adding supply pressure at a time of large global
stocks.
The U.S. winter wheat harvest was 65 percent complete as of
Sunday, up 10 points over the week, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
Grains prices at 0333 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 566.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.74% 545.60 46
CBOT corn 443.50 3.25 +0.74% +1.08% 404.52 74
CBOT soy 1020.25 4.25 +0.42% -0.46% 973.38 54
CBOT rice $11.05 -$0.01 -0.09% -0.27% $10.44 77
WTI crude $51.93 $0.52 +1.01% -2.09% $57.32 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.002 -0.14% -0.70%
USD/AUD 0.737 0.000 -0.04% -0.99%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)