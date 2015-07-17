SYDNEY, July 17 Soybeans fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, setting the oilseed on track for its biggest weekly fall in two months as forecast dry weather eased fears of potential yield losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans down nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly fall in eight weeks. * December corn down 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in three weeks. * December wheat down nearly 0.5 percent, the sixth consecutive weekly slide. * Corn and soybeans under pressure amid forecasts for dry weather across key U.S. production regions. * The U.S. soybean crop has more time to recover from waterlogged conditions, with most plants typically producing beans during August. * Buyers in Mexico have booked several cargoes of French wheat, in a move to replace U.S. soft red winter wheat that has become expensive and is showing mixed quality after a rain-affected harvest, European traders said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held at two-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having extended gains as the market shifted its focus to an eventual hike in U.S. interest rates. * Front-month Brent crude prices rose on Thursday after a power outage shut production at Britain's largest oilfield and as the August contract approached expiration. * Wall Street ended stronger on Thursday, with the Nasdaq up more than 1 percent at a record high after earnings reports from eBay and Netflix boosted optimism. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Consumer prices June 1230 U.S. Housing starts June 1230 U.S. Building permits June 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index July Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 560.25 -2.00 -0.36% -1.15% 546.48 39 CBOT corn 438.50 -2.50 -0.57% -0.40% 406.30 65 CBOT soy 1008.00 -3.00 -0.30% -0.79% 975.88 47 CBOT rice $10.99 $0.03 +0.27% -0.63% $10.47 71 WTI crude $51.12 $0.21 +0.41% -0.56% $57.06 29 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 +0.04% -0.63% USD/AUD 0.741 0.001 +0.11% +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)