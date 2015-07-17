* Weather seen improving for U.S. soy, Canadian canola * Corn also eases on favourable Midwest weather * Wheat at 3-week low on harvest supply, export competition (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham PARIS/SYDNEY, July 17 U.S. soybeans eased on Friday to a one-week low as forecasts of more favourable weather in key North American growing areas weighed on prices. Corn also edged lower on an improving weather outlook for crops in the U.S. Midwest, while wheat fell for a sixth straight session to a three-week low, sapped by harvest supply and export competition from Europe. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans, the new-crop benchmark, was down 0.6 percent at $10.04-3/4 a bushel by 1253 GMT. It earlier fell to $10.02-3/4, its lowest since July 9 but held the psychological $10 level. "The Northern American weather premium is easing. If you look at Canada, there are forecasts for rain and the dry weather in the U.S. will ease some concerns in the market," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. Heavy rain in U.S. grain belts had hampered soybean planting and caused concern about damage to developing corn and soybean crops, while parched conditions have raised the risk of crop losses in Canadian canola and wheat belts. CBOT December corn fell 1.3 percent to $4.35-1/2 a bushel. Corn has found some support from high temperatures in parts of the Midwest but forecasts suggested hot spells would be brief in the coming week, reducing chances of crop stress. December wheat fell 1.0 percent to $5.65-1/4 a bushel, its lowest since June 26. Harvest progress in the U.S. Plains, helped by drier conditions, and signs that U.S. wheat is uncompetitively priced in overseas markets have weighed on the market. Export sentiment was further dented by news that buyers in Mexico have made some rare purchases of French wheat. Traders said buyers were looking for an alternative to U.S. soft red winter wheat, seen as pricey and of uncertain quality after rain in the run-up to the U.S. harvest. Spot prices at 1252 GMT Last Change Pct Move End 2014 Ytd Pct Move CBOT wheat 556.00 -6.25 -1.11 589.75 -5.72 CBOT corn 424.50 -5.50 -1.28 397.00 6.93 CBOT soy 1013.00 -6.00 -0.59 1019.25 -0.61 Paris wheat 196.00 -1.00 -0.51 201.25 -2.61 Paris maize 191.25 -1.00 -0.52 165.75 15.38 Paris rape 387.00 -0.75 -0.19 351.00 10.26 WTI crude oil 50.39 -0.52 -1.02 53.27 -5.41 Euro/dlr 1.09 0.00 -0.11 1.2097 -10.21 (Editing by Ed Davies; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)