SYDNEY, Aug 24 U.S. soybeans fell nearly 1 percent on Monday, extending two-day losses to nearly 3 percent, as concerns over the slowing Chinese economy and global growth weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.7 percent to $8.83-1/2 a bushel, near the session low of $8.82-1/2 a bushel - a contract low. Soybeans slumped 2 percent on Friday. * December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.76-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent in the previous session. * December wheat fell 0.7 percent to $5.00-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Friday. * Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, said after the markets closed on Friday that it projected U.S. 2015 corn production at 13.323 billion bushels, based on a yield of 164.3 bushels per acre. * The figures compare with the U.S. Agriculture Department's latest forecast of 13.686 billion bushels on a yield of 168.8 bushels per acre. * Pro Farmer also forecast U.S. soybean production at 3.887 billion bushels with an average yield of 46.5 bushels per acre. Earlier this month, USDA pegged the soybean harvest at 3.916 billion bushels and yield at 46.9 bushels per acre. MARKET NEWS * The yen climbed to a six-week peak against the dollar early on Monday and raced to a two-year high on its Australian peer as investors sought the safety of the Japanese currency on heightened risk aversion. * U.S. oil prices traded below $40 a barrel for the first time since the 2009 financial crisis, ending 2 percent lower on Friday on signs of U.S. oversupply and weak Chinese manufacturing and notching the longest weekly losing streak in almost three decades. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. National Activity Index July Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.50 -3.50 -0.69% -2.10% 517.38 41 CBOT corn 376.25 -1.00 -0.27% -1.63% 393.44 38 CBOT soy 883.50 -6.00 -0.67% -2.62% 952.25 32 CBOT rice $11.96 $0.04 +0.29% +2.79% $11.42 46 WTI crude $40.03 -$0.42 -1.04% -2.70% $46.00 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.138 -$0.001 -0.06% +1.24% USD/AUD 0.725 -0.007 -0.92% -1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)