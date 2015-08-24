* Soybeans fall nearly 2 pct * Market fears global economic slowdown * Corn falls nearly 1 pct, wheat down 1.5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Aug 24 U.S. soybeans fell to a fresh six-year low on Monday as concerns over a slowing Chinese economy dragged on prices, already under pressure amid an improving U.S. supply outlook. Corn fell nearly 1 percent, while wheat slid 1.5 percent on concerns of a China-led global economic slowdown. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans, the most actively traded contract, fell 1.8 percent to $8.73-1/2 a bushel, near a session low of $8.73 a bushel - a contract low. November soybeans closed down 2 percent on Friday. Front-month soybeans fell 1.66 percent to $8.90-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since October, 2009. The spot contract closed down 1.76 percent in the previous session. "China is the world's biggest buyer of soy and the market is concerned about a slowdown," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australian Bank. "The other part of it is the weather in the United States and there is quite a lot of optimism on the crop. It is combining to see today's price falls." Asian stocks dived to 3-year lows on Monday as a rout in Chinese equities gathered pace, hastening an exodus from riskier assets as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown roiled world markets. An improved U.S. supply outlook also weighed on prices. Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, forecast U.S. soybean production at 3.887 billion bushels with an average yield of 46.5 bushels per acre. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the soybean harvest at 3.916 billion bushels and yield at 46.9 bushels per acre. December corn fell 0.8 percent to $3.74-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent in the previous session. Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, said after the markets closed on Friday that it projected U.S. 2015 corn production at 13.323 billion bushels, based on a yield of 164.3 bushels per acre. December wheat fell 1.54 percent to $4.96-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Friday. Grains prices at 0304 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.25 -7.75 -1.54% -2.93% 517.24 38 CBOT corn 374.25 -3.00 -0.80% -2.16% 393.38 36 CBOT soy 873.50 -16.00 -1.80% -3.72% 951.92 30 CBOT rice $11.91 -$0.02 -0.17% +2.32% $11.42 46 WTI crude $39.42 -$1.03 -2.55% -4.18% $45.98 21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.149 $0.010 +0.90% +2.21% USD/AUD 0.722 -0.010 -1.38% -1.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)