SYDNEY, Aug 25 U.S. soybean prices climbed on Tuesday, rebounding from their lowest in more than six years, but worries over economic growth in key buyer China kept gains in check. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade front-month soybeans rose 0.31 percent to $8.95-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 1.3 percent in the previous session when they touched a more than a six-year low. * November soybeans gained 0.5 percent to $8.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.7 percent on Monday when prices marked a contract low. * December corn rose 0.8 percent to $3.83-1/2 a bushel, after gaining 0.73 percent the session before. * December wheat rose 1.1 percent to $5.13-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at good to excellent condition, matching analyst expectations. * The USDA says 69 percent of the corn crop is good to excellent, in line with market forecasts. * The harvest of the U.S. spring wheat crop is 75 percent complete, the USDA said, 7-percent higher than analyst forecasts. * Argentine farmers started a five-day crop sales strike on Monday, part of an election-year push in the world's No. 3 soybean exporter to change policies that they say have killed profits under outgoing President Cristina Fernandez. MARKET NEWS * The yen and euro hovered in reach of seven-month highs against the dollar on early on Tuesday as wide-spread risk aversion triggered by a meltdown in Chinese equities dogged the U.S. dollar. * Oil's weeks-long slump accelerated sharply on Monday with prices tumbling as much as 6 percent to fresh 6-1/2-year lows as a renewed dive in the Chinese equities market sent global financial markets into a tailspin. * U.S. stock indexes plunged almost 4 percent on Monday as investors, rattled about China's economy, sold heavily in an unusually volatile session that confirmed the benchmark S&P 500 was formally in a correction. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q2 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jun 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Jun 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Aug 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug 1400 U.S. New home sales Jul Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.75 5.75 +1.13% +1.93% 515.60 52 CBOT corn 383.50 3.00 +0.79% +1.66% 391.74 49 CBOT soy 878.25 4.25 +0.49% -1.26% 947.04 33 CBOT rice $11.68 $0.00 +0.00% -2.14% $11.70 37 WTI crude $38.30 $0.06 +0.16% -5.32% $45.45 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.156 -$0.005 -0.47% +1.55% USD/AUD 0.718 0.002 +0.34% -1.94% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)